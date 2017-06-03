GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Riyad Mahrez.

Arsene Wenger finally speaks out over Riyad Mahrez rumours

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Rumours have been flying around in recent weeks that Arsenal are on the trail of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, and Arsene Wenger has now had his say on the potential deal.

Mahrez’s electrifying form in his first season at Leicester attracted interest from a host of top clubs around the world, with Barcelona among the favourites to sign the Algerian international before he agreed to stick by the Foxes for one more year.

It didn’t turn out to be the season Mahrez and many fans of the club were hoping for, however, with Leicester’s appalling form earning title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri the sack just months after the club’s greatest achievement.

Article continues below

Despite a series of poor displays, a stronger finish to the season from Leicester has ensured there is still interest in many of the stars of their Premier League title run.

Despite being rejected by Foxes striker Jamie Vardy last summer, Arsenal are rumoured to be closing in on 26-year-old Mahrez, with sources indicating the deal could be worth up to £50m.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Per Bien Sport, Wenger said: “Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet.

“Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen.”

Wenger is looking to strengthen the attacking options of his squad after Arsenal’s underwhelming season, and was full of praise when asked about the 2016 PFA Player of the Year.

“I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else,” he continued.

“It’s been a different season this year but that doesn’t take anything away from his qualities.”

Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

In classic Arsene Wenger style, he didn’t give a straight answer, but was surprisingly clear when asked about the futures of key men Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

The pair’s futures have been under scrutiny for some time, with speculation mounting that they no longer wanted to stay at the Emirates.

However, when asked if they would leave the club, Wenger replied: “No. Hopefully we can extend their contracts.”

Star man Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, but Wenger was keen to stress that both players would remain at the club for at least another year.

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

One forward who does look to be heading for the exit, however, is Lucas Perez.

The Spaniard has played well during his limited first-team opportunities, but that lack of game time has prompted him to seek other options, with the club apparently willing to listen to offers of €15m.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Thierry Henry
Football
Petr Cech
Premier League
Leicester City

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again