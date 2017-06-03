Today is the day, ladies and gentleman. The Champions League final.

Real Madrid take on Juventus in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to determine the champions of Europe.

It promises to be a terrific encounter. On one side you have the unstoppable Madrid, so devastating in front of goal this season, and on the other you have a Juventus side that simply doesn’t concede.

The Old Lady have allowed just three goals in the entire campaign. That’s 12 matches, including two meetings with Barcelona and Monaco, where Gianluigi Buffon has been breached on three occasions. Incredible.

While Buffon is looking to get his hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time in his storied career, Madrid are going for their 12th European Cup crown, and their third in four years.

So both sides have extra incentive to win.

Real Madrid's brilliant Champions League record

The European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992 and since then, Los Blancos have enjoyed a remarkable run of success.

Should Zinedine Zidane’s side prevail, they will become the first team in history to retain the Champions League. They also won it in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014 and 2016.

All-time Champions League league table

It’s no surprise, then, that Madrid lead an all-time Champions League league table. In 237 matches, the Spanish giants have won 141 and amassed a total of 470 points.

In second place come Barcelona. The Blaugrana have a better points-per-game ratio than Madrid - 1.99 compared to 1.98 - but they have only played 226 games, and have accumulated 234 points.

Man United are fourth

Manchester United are the highest-placed English team, which is unsurprising considering they have won the competition twice.

While Arsenal haven’t won the Champions League, they remain in the top 10. With 290 points from 177 matches, that’s good enough for sixth place.

However, the Gunners are in the Europa League next season, meaning the gap between themselves and the top five will grow.

Liverpool, who won the tournament in 2005 and reached the final in 2007, are 15th. The Reds had to wait until 2002 for their first appearance in the Champions League.

The CL league table

Check out the top 20, per Statbunker, below.

1. Real Madrid

Played: 237

Won: 141

Points: 470

2. Barcelona

Played: 226

Won: 132

Points: 449

3. Bayern Munich

Played: 221

Won: 120

Points: 408

4. Manchester United

Played: 206

Won: 109

Points: 381

5. Juventus

Played: 169

Won: 82

Points: 293

6. Arsenal

Played: 177

Won: 83

Points: 290

7. AC Milan

Played: 165

Won: 74

Points: 271

8. Chelsea

Played: 148

Won: 74

Points: 264

9. FC Porto

Played: 170

Won: 71

Points: 256

10. Olympique Lyonnais

Played: 118

Won: 53

Points: 187

11. Internazionale

Played: 105

Won: 50

Points: 176

12. Borussia Dortmund

Played: 100

Won: 49

Points: 168

13. Valencia

Played: 98

Won: 43

Points: 157

14. Paris Saint-Germain

Played: 82

Won: 43

Points: 147

15. Liverpool

Played: 88

Won: 40

Points: 146

16. AFC Ajax

Played: 102

Won: 39

Points: 145

17. Olympiakos

Played: 110

Won: 38

Points: 134

18. Atletico Madrid

Played: 70

Won: 35

Points: 126

19. Bayer Leverkusen

Played: 95

Won: 34

Points: 125

20. PSV Eindhoven

Played: 88

Won: 33

Points: 122

Leicester City are 71st

Newcastle United are 61st, Tottenham Hotspur 64th and Leicester City, after one season in the Champions League, are 71st.

Check out the full table by clicking here.

