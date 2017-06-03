Today is the day, ladies and gentleman. The Champions League final.
Real Madrid take on Juventus in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff to determine the champions of Europe.
It promises to be a terrific encounter. On one side you have the unstoppable Madrid, so devastating in front of goal this season, and on the other you have a Juventus side that simply doesn’t concede.
Article continues below
The Old Lady have allowed just three goals in the entire campaign. That’s 12 matches, including two meetings with Barcelona and Monaco, where Gianluigi Buffon has been breached on three occasions. Incredible.
While Buffon is looking to get his hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time in his storied career, Madrid are going for their 12th European Cup crown, and their third in four years.
Article continues below
Trending Stories
So both sides have extra incentive to win.
Real Madrid's brilliant Champions League record
The European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992 and since then, Los Blancos have enjoyed a remarkable run of success.
Should Zinedine Zidane’s side prevail, they will become the first team in history to retain the Champions League. They also won it in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014 and 2016.
All-time Champions League league table
It’s no surprise, then, that Madrid lead an all-time Champions League league table. In 237 matches, the Spanish giants have won 141 and amassed a total of 470 points.
In second place come Barcelona. The Blaugrana have a better points-per-game ratio than Madrid - 1.99 compared to 1.98 - but they have only played 226 games, and have accumulated 234 points.
Man United are fourth
Manchester United are the highest-placed English team, which is unsurprising considering they have won the competition twice.
While Arsenal haven’t won the Champions League, they remain in the top 10. With 290 points from 177 matches, that’s good enough for sixth place.
However, the Gunners are in the Europa League next season, meaning the gap between themselves and the top five will grow.
Liverpool, who won the tournament in 2005 and reached the final in 2007, are 15th. The Reds had to wait until 2002 for their first appearance in the Champions League.
The CL league table
Check out the top 20, per Statbunker, below.
1. Real Madrid
Played: 237
Won: 141
Points: 470
2. Barcelona
Played: 226
Won: 132
Points: 449
3. Bayern Munich
Played: 221
Won: 120
Points: 408
4. Manchester United
Played: 206
Won: 109
Points: 381
5. Juventus
Played: 169
Won: 82
Points: 293
6. Arsenal
Played: 177
Won: 83
Points: 290
7. AC Milan
Played: 165
Won: 74
Points: 271
8. Chelsea
Played: 148
Won: 74
Points: 264
9. FC Porto
Played: 170
Won: 71
Points: 256
10. Olympique Lyonnais
Played: 118
Won: 53
Points: 187
11. Internazionale
Played: 105
Won: 50
Points: 176
12. Borussia Dortmund
Played: 100
Won: 49
Points: 168
13. Valencia
Played: 98
Won: 43
Points: 157
14. Paris Saint-Germain
Played: 82
Won: 43
Points: 147
15. Liverpool
Played: 88
Won: 40
Points: 146
16. AFC Ajax
Played: 102
Won: 39
Points: 145
17. Olympiakos
Played: 110
Won: 38
Points: 134
18. Atletico Madrid
Played: 70
Won: 35
Points: 126
19. Bayer Leverkusen
Played: 95
Won: 34
Points: 125
20. PSV Eindhoven
Played: 88
Won: 33
Points: 122
Leicester City are 71st
Newcastle United are 61st, Tottenham Hotspur 64th and Leicester City, after one season in the Champions League, are 71st.
Check out the full table by clicking here.
What's your prediction for the CL final? Let us know in the comments section below!
Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms
Article Comments