Alexis Sanchez looks set to fly in the face of Arsenal fans and push for a move to one of their Premier League rivals.

According to the Daily Mail, representatives of the Arsenal forward have already met with club officials from two teams who finished above the Gunners this season, with the aim of doing a deal in this summer’s transfer window.

The news comes immediately after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger stated that Sanchez, along with fellow top performer Mesut Ozil, would be going nowhere.

In an interview with BeIN Sports, Wenger said: “They will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contracts.

“You can’t weaken the club and weaken the team.

“You cannot weaken the team, unless you find a player of the same calibre.

“When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of your contract. I would say, why should they not give their best?”

Encouraging words for Arsenal fans, but it seems Sanchez is not as committed to the club as Wenger thinks, with him having no issue with exploring his options within the Premier League.

It’s believed the Chilean has yet to make a final decision regarding his Arsenal future, but it might not be as easy as Wenger thinks to hold onto their talisman.

Although an offer of £270,000-a-week is believed to be on the table at Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly more than prepared to offer the £300,000 that Sanchez is asking for.

More important than money, however, is Sanchez’s desire to play at a top club challenging for major honours.

Though he helped his team to an impressive FA Cup final win over London rivals Chelsea, Sanchez is doubtful over Arsenal’s ability to seriously push for the Premier League next term.

Teams outside of England are also monitoring the situation closely, with Bayern Munich and Juventus two teams who can match both Sanchez’s ambition and his wage demands.

The Gunners, however, will not give up on their best performer, and are hopeful that an offer closer to £300,000 along with a commitment to signing high-quality players can convince him to stick around for at least one more year.

Sources say that Manchester City believe their financial power makes them best placed to close in on a deal, and that Sanchez has indicated he would have no issue with moving north in a switch that would see him become the highest-paid player at the club.

