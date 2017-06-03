While Vince McMahon’s announcement of a superstar shake-up after WrestleMania 33 brought a sense of excitement, it’s safe to say that not only was it a little underwhelming, but it left things all over the place.

In terms of feuds, Randy Orton’s rivalry with Bray Wyatt fell flat as they concluded their story at the RAW-exclusive Payback event in the House of Horrors match, while the Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens feud also suffered with both men on opposing brands.

SUPERSTAR SHAKE-UP

You could say that SmackDown LIVE was the big winner from it all, as they managed to snag Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Owens as well as the New Day.

However, Kurt Angle's Monday Night RAW also picked up some big names as questions were raised regarding The Miz making the move to the red brand after impressing as a heel on SmackDown, as many thought he’d end up walking away with the Money in the Bank briefcase as well.

Dean Ambrose was also traded and took his Intercontinental Championship with him in what proved to be another intriguing move in the shake-up, considering he talked up SmackDown not long before and felt like that was his home.

He once claimed that the SmackDown roster was one of the best locker rooms he’s been a part of, and took a lot of pride in making the new, live show what it was to rival RAW.

As you can imagine, The Lunatic Fringe was rather surprised that he was chosen as one of the stars making a move – despite the earlier comments – and recently revealed all to Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast.

SURPRISE

Ambrose explained that he didn’t assume it would be him making the move, and was surprised when he was given the call to catch an early flight to make it to RAW.

According to Wrestling Inc, he said: “It’s a little weird. I was very getting used to SmackDown. I did not expect to be switched.

“I heard there were going to be some people switched and I was like, ‘That’s not going to be me.’

“I was in Utah and I was going to be there till Sunday, or whatever, and I got a call that I had to leave and fly in early to do RAW. I was like, ‘I’m going to RAW? No way!’ Like, I thought I was this SmackDown guy, and no.”

While Ambrose has had a stuttering start to life on RAW compared to the good work he was doing on Tuesday’s, he may need to do whatever he was doing on SmackDown to show he belongs at the top end of the card instead.

Were WWE right to have Dean Ambrose move to Monday Night RAW in the superstar shake-up?

