Dani Alves reveals the amazing prize Juve chiefs have promised if they beat Madrid

There's already a lot riding on tonight's Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid. The culmination of months of hard work all rest on one result this evening in Cardiff and all it will take to bring glory home is one moment of magic.

But it's not just the prestige of being European champions or the bonus cheques that will sweeten the deal should Juventus emerge victorious this weekend.

All week, Dani Alves has been in the press with several outlets asking him for his opinion on several subjects. In a sense, you could be forgiven for believing it was his final, rather than the club's.

Article continues below

But, to be fair, the man was an arch-rival of Real's for eight years thanks to his time at Barcelona, and aside from Gianluigi Buffon, there is nobody who would love to lift the trophy more than he.

The desire to topple the Spanish champions won't need much fuelling for the veteran full-back, but he told reporters that the Juventus hierarchy are offering a little something extra to ensure that the job gets done.

Article continues below

According to the 34-year-old, Juve chairman Andrea Agnelli has promised the squad a new Ferrari each if bring the title back to Turin.

The billionaire businessman – who studied at Oxford – is the fourth of the Agnelli family to take control of the club after spending time working for their famous car manufacturing plant in Switzerland.

In the pre-match press conference, Alves admitted that Agnelli told the squad that they will be given “red riding horses” if they prove successful.

Alves already has a black Ferrari California convertible at his disposal, as well as a reliable Audi and a, uh... Volvo.

However, the prospect of a free Ferrari will likely motivate anybody to do just about anything and it's a smart incentive from the Italian owner.

An incredible treble season lies on the shoulders of Max Allegri's side this if they can find it within themselves to stop the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, so this is just the icing on the cake.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms