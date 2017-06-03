GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Conte and Hazard embrace.

Eden Hazard reveals what Antonio Conte said to him at the start of the season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After an absolutely woeful 2015-16 campaign in which he scored just four times in the Premier League, Eden Hazard rediscovered his very best form as Chelsea won the title.

The Belgian superstar registered 16 goals and five assists from his 36 Premier League games, and was a deserved winner of the club's Player of the Year award.

Many look back at new boss Antonio Conte's decision to switch to a 3-4-3 formation following the 3-0 loss as Arsenal as the moment which sparked Chelsea's title charge.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Blues went on a record-equaling 13-match winning run, and Hazard has now praised the Italian manager for implementing tactics which greatly helped his stunning resurgence.

Hazard praises Conte

"I started to play a bit more centrally, like a number ten," the 26-year-old told Chelsea's official website, via Goal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

"(Marcos) Alonso was close to me, so he was able to help me when we didn't have the ball, just like (N'Golo) Kante, (Nemanja) Matic and (Cesc) Fabregas. The new system helped because we have the players who suit the formation."

FBL-ENG-PR-PFA-CHELSEA-KANTE-HAZARD

Hazard also revealed what Conte told him to do ahead of the season, saying: "The manager said to me I have to try to find Diego Costa. When I play, I always try to pass to him, or look for him to make a run which opens up the space for me to come inside.

"I always try to be close to him, because I know it makes it difficult for defenders when there is two of you, or even three when Pedro or Willian are there as well."

He continued: "When we remain static, it makes it easier for them to mark us, so I tried to stay close to him and play one-touch football, which worked well."

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Hazard on the Champions League

The 2014-15 PFA Player of the Year also commented on how far he feels Chelsea can go on their Champions League return next season, believing that they will go far provided that the right signings are made this summer.

"The Champions League is a very difficult competition with many good teams who are capable of reaching the semi-finals and the final," Hazard admitted.

"You never know, but if we continue with the way we've been playing this season, we can go far. Maybe with a couple of new players to take the level even higher, we can do well."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND-TROPHY

Chelsea's number ten, who recorded his best-ever Premier League goals tally this year, added: "But it's not just about quality, you also need a bit of luck."

Winning or scoring?

Despite a fabulous season on an individual level, Hazard insisted that collective targets are always his main focus, stating: "To be honest, it's not my objective to score a specific amount of goals, I just want to win games.

"For me, it's better to win every game in the season and not score, that's not a problem. I know if I score I can help the team win games.

"In the new system, I've been closer to Diego, and closer to the goal, so it's been easier for me to penetrate, make assists and score goals."

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN UTD

How well do YOU think Hazard has performed under Conte? How far will Chelsea go in the Champions League next season? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

WWE superstar rumored to have texted Kurt Angle on RAW [W.O.N.]

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

New York Jets trade recent first-round draft pick to Cleveland Browns

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

WWE taking drastic steps to completely delete one RAW segment from history

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again