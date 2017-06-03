Every now and then, you'll see something at a baseball game that you've never seen anyone do in the long history of the sport.

Those things can be either good or bad, and a Korean Baseball Organization game recently provided one in the latter category.

With the NC Dinos at the plate, a Kia Tigers pitcher uncorked one of the worst pitches in the history of the game, leaving both the catcher and hitter utterly baffled.

As you can see in the video below, the pitch immediately sails over the batter and catcher's heads, leaving them to simply stare at the ball as it flies into the netting behind home plate:

The pitch only topped out at 67 mph, so it likely just slipped out of the pitcher's hand, which would explain why it immediately went straight up in the air. One thing is for sure - whatever pitch the hurler was trying to throw, that wasn't it.

Article continues below

Taking a look at it again from the broadcast angle, it also looks like the pitcher's foot gets caught before it reaches the normal landing zone, which would also explain the hilariously bad throw:

At the end of the sequence, though, it was only recorded as one ball, making the count on the hitter 3-1. The Dinos went on to win that game 8-7, but the Tigers took two of the three games in the series, winning the first game in the series 9-7 and taking the second game by the lopsided score of 10-2.

The Korean Baseball Organization has become famous for its over-the-top bat flips, a trend that has started to carry over into Major League Baseball (just watch Jose Bautista), but it has also sent several talented players to the big leagues in recent years.

Since Chan-ho Park came over in 1994, more and more Korean-born players have become part of the majors. Right now, closer Seung-hwan Oh is perhaps the most effective Korean player, closing games for the St. Louis Cardinals. He currently has 13 saves and a 2.77 ERA to go with 26 strikeouts in 26 innings of work.

American players have also found success in the Korean league before returning to the United States, most recently Eric Thames of the Milwaukee Brewers. Thames is currently hitting .277 with 14 home runs and 28 RBI for the first-place Brewers, who lead the National League Central with a record of 29-26.

Though the pitcher in the video above may not be getting a call from a big-league team anytime soon with pitches like that, the KBO will continue to provide the MLB with top talent in the coming years.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms