Today marks the 125th anniversary of Liverpool Football Club.

On June 3, 1892, a company named ‘Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited’ was officially recognised by the Board of Trade, and thus marked the birth of a new football club on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s formation marked the end of a long dispute that resulted in a group of directors leaving Everton to start a new team that would play at Anfield.

Article continues below

Celebrations will be held at Anfield this weekend to mark the anniversary, including a Red Neighbours party for children and pensioners at the club’s famous home.

And on July 29, Liverpool will travel to the German capital to take on Hertha BSC in a celebration match.

Article continues below

The club’s away kit for the 2017-18 season is inspired by the one they wore in 1892, while the home kit features a commemorative crest featuring a Liverbird that has ‘1892’ and ‘2017’ written next to it.

Not only is it a lovely design, but it has many themes that represent Liverpool’s history, too.

Henderson: 'We'll wear it with pride'

“There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said, per Goal.

“Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest - we’ll wear it with pride.”

Carragher will join in the celebrations

One man who will join in the celebrations is Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

A one-club player, Carragher enjoyed a brilliant career at Anfield. He came through the youth system before spending 17 seasons in the first team.

Although a Premier League title eluded him, the centre-back got his hands on two FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.

Not bad.

Liverpool posted a tribute video

Liverpool have posted a brilliant video that looks back at their story. It makes for great viewing even if you support another team.

Carragher reacted

Carragher reacted to the video on Twitter, writing: “This is very good......oh & Happy 125th Birthday @LFC 🎂not done too bad have we!”

Then Neville owned him

Then, Gary Neville ended him.

The former Manchester United defender, who never wastes an opportunity to take a shot at his fellow Sky Sports pundit, responded by saying: “The first 100 were ok!! Then you joined!”

Ouch.

Carragher hasn’t replied. Perhaps he knows there’s no comeback.

What is the greatest moment in Liverpool's history? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms