The NBA Finals are underway with the Golden State Warriors earning themselves the first win of the series on Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kevin Durant was the key man for the Warriors, as after 38 minutes of action, he scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in his team's 113-91 win at the Oracle Arena. Steph Curry was next with 28 points, while the Cavaliers top performer, LeBron James, scored the same amount of points as Curry.

Klay Thompson, however, despite playing near the same amount of time as his top Golden State teammates, was very much a no factor in this game as, after 36 minutes, he only scored six points with four rebounds and four assists. A pretty dismal performance on offense for the first game of the Finals.

Some might believe that this lack of involvement on offense could lead to the departure of the Warriors star from the team in the near future so that he can embrace the spotlight on the court somewhere else in the league.

But the 27-year-old has made it clear since Game 1 finished that his future is still going to be with Golden State no matter how much of the ball he sees.

Thompson said on his subpar shooting, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports: "If I could score 6 pts a game and it gets us 4 wins and an NBA chip, I can do that every year."

Not all players would be happy with only scoring six points in the NBA Finals, but if you're winning or coming close to winning a championship almost every season, there can't be much else to complain about!

How Thompson reacts to these stats will be interesting to see in Game 2. Whether or not he decides to shoot more when he receives the ball to score more points, or still look elsewhere for the likes of Durant or Curry or another option in a better position on the court.

It's worth noting though that while the three-time NBA All-Star offense hasn't been fantastic, his defense, which sometimes goes unnoticed, has been, and he has been a key part of some victories for the Warriors this season.

The Cavaliers only managed to convert one shot out of 12 when going against Thompson in Game 1. His defense essentially stopped James and Kyrie Irving breaking the 30-point barrier and making this a closer game than what it was. He is still very much a valuable part of the team.