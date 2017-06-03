GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

David Haye and Shane McGuigan have ended their working relationship, but remain close friends.

David Haye has separated from trainer Shane McGuigan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

David Haye and his trainer Shane McGuigan have decided to go their separate ways following a mutual decision.

Haye has been sidelined since his fight against Tony Bellew in March 2017, where he sustained an Achilles injury in the sixth round.

Later on, in the 11th round, Bellew landed two knockdowns to leave the Hayemaker hanging on the ropes, staring defeat in the face.

Article continues below

Haye, known for his big mouth and overconfidence, was silenced that night by his bitter rival Bellew, who took his tally to 29 wins in 32 fights.

But it was his trainer Shane McGuigan who threw in the towel that night to stop the bout.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Perhaps that was the reason Haye didn’t feel the same about his training needs afterwards?

Now, going their separate ways seems the right decision for Haye and McGuigan, and the boxer confirmed that it was a mutual decision between them both.

“Shane and I have come to the mutual decision that, when I am ready for full training camp, we will no longer be working with each other.”

David Haye Feature

Facebook and Twitter heard about it first

Haye took to Facebook, using his user name ‘Hayemaker’ and announced the news that he and McGuigan would be splitting from each other and as expected, the fans came out to play.

One fan said: “I believe Haye wasn’t happy with Shane throwing the towel to end the contest.”

Another fan thinks taking a step back might be a good idea for Haye. 

“Get back with Adam Booth.”

Booth was David Haye’s previous trainer before he made the switch to McGuigan.

You can see his Facebook post below.

Is McGuigan the problem?

The reaction on social media was to be expected, but what’s the real truth behind the split?

Despite the decision being ‘mutual’, maybe the real reason was they had differences of opinion in training methods.

Throwing the towel in against Bellew was the right decision by McGuigan due to the serious injury Haye had sustained. But, that may have ticked Haye off, who is proud and doesn’t like to show weakness.

David Haye vs Tony Bellew Press Conference

And it isn’t the first time one of McGuigan’s trainees has had reservations about him.

Just last month, George Groves was very open about his questioning of Shane McGuigan's talent as a trainer. 

Where will Haye go next?

It’s recovery for Haye first and then he’ll probably go back to his old trainer for a bit of familiarity before attempting one last chance at glory.

Only time will tell but his recovery points to a positive.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Boxing

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again