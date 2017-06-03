David Haye and his trainer Shane McGuigan have decided to go their separate ways following a mutual decision.

Haye has been sidelined since his fight against Tony Bellew in March 2017, where he sustained an Achilles injury in the sixth round.

Later on, in the 11th round, Bellew landed two knockdowns to leave the Hayemaker hanging on the ropes, staring defeat in the face.

Haye, known for his big mouth and overconfidence, was silenced that night by his bitter rival Bellew, who took his tally to 29 wins in 32 fights.

But it was his trainer Shane McGuigan who threw in the towel that night to stop the bout.

Perhaps that was the reason Haye didn’t feel the same about his training needs afterwards?

Now, going their separate ways seems the right decision for Haye and McGuigan, and the boxer confirmed that it was a mutual decision between them both.

“Shane and I have come to the mutual decision that, when I am ready for full training camp, we will no longer be working with each other.”

Facebook and Twitter heard about it first

Haye took to Facebook, using his user name ‘Hayemaker’ and announced the news that he and McGuigan would be splitting from each other and as expected, the fans came out to play.

One fan said: “I believe Haye wasn’t happy with Shane throwing the towel to end the contest.”

Another fan thinks taking a step back might be a good idea for Haye.

“Get back with Adam Booth.”

Booth was David Haye’s previous trainer before he made the switch to McGuigan.

Is McGuigan the problem?

The reaction on social media was to be expected, but what’s the real truth behind the split?

Despite the decision being ‘mutual’, maybe the real reason was they had differences of opinion in training methods.

Throwing the towel in against Bellew was the right decision by McGuigan due to the serious injury Haye had sustained. But, that may have ticked Haye off, who is proud and doesn’t like to show weakness.

And it isn’t the first time one of McGuigan’s trainees has had reservations about him.

Just last month, George Groves was very open about his questioning of Shane McGuigan's talent as a trainer.

Where will Haye go next?

It’s recovery for Haye first and then he’ll probably go back to his old trainer for a bit of familiarity before attempting one last chance at glory.

Only time will tell but his recovery points to a positive.

