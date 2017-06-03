Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Although Brock Lesnar hasn’t been announced to appear at the Extreme Rules event tomorrow night, a lot is still at stake with multiple championship matches taking place.

The night is headlined by a star-studded Fatal Five-Way match where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor will do battle to determine which one of them will advance to the new Great Balls of Fire event and challenge The Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship.

EXTREME RULES

Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose and Neville will be defending their titles on the night, while the tag team clash will see The Hardy Boyz take on Sheamus and Cesaro inside a steel cage.

Since returning at WrestleMania 33 to claim the gold, Matt and Jeff have always managed to best the Swiss Superman and the Celtic Warrior, which ultimately triggered a brilliant heel turn.

It’s obvious that the nostalgia factor plays a key role in fans enjoying The Hardy Boyz’ current run, and it seemed like it would be a waiting game until they’re split up, or the Broken gimmick is introduced and they go their separate ways.

It seems like that’s the route we could be going down, as Billi Bhatti of the Dirty Sheets Podcast is claiming that Sheamus and Cesaro will dethrone The Hardy Boyz at Extreme Rules to become the new RAW tag team champions.

TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Revealing the news on Sportskeeda, the source added that with Sheamus and Cesaro losing numerous singles matches in the run-up to the event on Sunday, it’s a big indication that this is the direction they’re heading in before confirming that this is what their source told them.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the singles run will take place right now – if the titles change hands – as you can be sure a big rematch will probably take place at a future event such as Great Balls of Fire before the storyline officially concludes.

The negative thing about all of this, though, is that there’s been no indication as to whether WWE is close to introducing the Broken gimmick on television, especially if singles runs are in the works in the near future.

Jeff will be fine, as he’s still a star attraction and it was reported some months ago that Vince McMahon still has big plans for him which could include a title run as well.

Fans want to see the Broken gimmick, and it’ll be interesting to see how Matt is portrayed without it and potentially without his younger brother by his side.

That’s not the only title expected to change hands either, as it’s been claimed we could have a new Intercontinental Champion too.

Is it the right time to take the RAW tag team championships off The Hardy Boyz? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

