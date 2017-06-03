GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Tony Adams.

Tony Adams names the player he told Arsenal to buy instead of Calum Chambers in 2012

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Adams seems to have had it in for Arsene Wenger recently. There former Gunners defender has had a new book to promote and has been laying into his old manager at every opportunity to generate interest the latest instalment of his life story.

For the most part, it's come across as being rather bitter, given Adams' assertions that he isn't likely to get a coaching role at the club while Wenger is in charge, but his latest claim actually comes across as being sound advice.

Back in 2012 Adams was doing some coaching work with the England under-19 side, and he claims that there was one player who stood out as being a big talent.

Article continues below

In fact, he thought that this young player was "head and shoulders" above the rest of the group, and he has since proved his class in the Premier League.

And who was that young player? It was none other than Tottenham's Eric Dier.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Adams says that he tries to inform Arsenal to sign the then teenage midfielder for the meagre sum of just £5million, but insists his advice fell on deaf ears as they instead spent £17million on Southampton's Calum Chambers.

“I recommended Eric Dier to Arsenal," he told The Times.

“I did the England Under-19s with Blakey [Noel Blake] in 2012, and phoned [Arsenal scout] Steve Rowley and said, ‘Dier’s head and shoulders above any English player in this camp.

“‘Do it now. £5million.’

"I knew the get-out clause at Sporting. Steve said that Arsenal’s Portuguese scout said he was a bit one-paced. So Arsenal didn’t.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

"They did get Calum Chambers for £17m — no disrespect to Calum.

"Spurs got Dier, pushed him into midfield, maybe he hasn’t got the aggression, but in the modern game now, you don’t need to be aggressive so he’ll probably end up the perfect central defender."

On the face of it, it looks like a raw deal. Since joining the Gunners Chambers has made just 59 appearances across all competitions and even spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough.

However, he is still only 22, and has plenty of time to fulfil the potential he showed that convinced Wenger to splash the cash on him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Eric Dier
UEFA Champions League
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again