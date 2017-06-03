When you were a kid, chances are your parents told you not to play sports around the house, as they were worried about an errant throw breaking a window or a neighbor's window.

That was solid advice, but advice the Miami Marlins chose to ignore when they built their new ballpark a few years ago. Behind home plate at Marlins Park is a glass fish tank, which stretches most of the way around the backstop.

Though it hasn't taken any damage since the park opened in 2012, the Marlins were flirting with disaster. On Friday night, the inevitable finally happened.

As you can see in the video below, with Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto at the plate, a foul ball caught the fish tank at the exact right angle, leading the glass to splinter and crack:

Though the tank didn't outright shatter, it did require some immediate attention before play could resume. The grounds crew made some surface repairs with duct tape, but the tanks will require more work in the coming days.

Realmuto told MLB.com that the tank held up, so the umpires wanted to continue playing. But Realmuto said there was some glass he saw fall on the dirt that he wanted cleaned up for safety reasons:

"When I looked back, there was glass all over the dirt," Realmuto said. "I was just waiting for the thing to explode and fish to start flying out of it. Luckily, that didn't happen. They were wanting to play through. I was like, 'Hey, you might want to get that glass off the dirt back there.' I don't think the umpire saw it. It was pretty crazy."

Fortunately, the fish weren't harmed by the foul ball. In fact, they didn't seem to have much of a reaction to it at all. The glass is shatter-proof, naturally, but Realmuto's foul ball did still manage to damage the tanks.

After the game, Marlins president David Samson joked with reporters that the fish in the cracked tank were going to get some time off in the coming days to recover from Friday's stressful incident:

"The ball had an angle we had never seen before," Samson said. "After the game, we're placing two fish on the disabled list and we're calling up two other fish from the Minors."

The good news for the Marlins is that they won the game on Friday night, taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5. However, the Marlins are still only 22-31 on the season and trail the Washington Nationals by 12 games in the National League East division.

