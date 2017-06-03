Official online NBA destination in the UK

LeBron James.

LeBron James explains why Cavs lost Game 1 of NBA Finals

Game 1 of this year's NBA Finals is over and it's fair to say the Cleveland Cavaliers simply didn't show up.

The Cavaliers lost 113-91 to the Golden State Warriors, meaning their Western Conference opponents take a 1-0 lead in the series and are one step closer towards earning themselves another NBA Championship.

LeBron James had a decent night for Cleveland, scoring 28 points with 15 rebounds and eight assists. He was closely followed by Kyrie Irving, who scored 24 points, and Kevin Love with 15, but no other Cavaliers player broke double digits.

The Cavaliers' four-time MVP has since spoken about the reason behind the team's poor start to the Finals and why they lost Game 1 of the series after going 12-1 previously in the playoffs leading up to the Championship series.

James pinpointed two reasons as to why Cleveland lost. One of those reasons was the number of turnovers which the team conceded which lead to Warriors putting points on the board.

He said, according to Fred Kerber of the New York Post: “It wasn’t just the third quarter, it was the whole game. It started with myself having some turnovers, especially in the first half. I pride myself on not turning the ball over, and I did it too much."

James committed eight of his team’s 20 turnovers that led to 21 Warriors points. Golden State only won by 22, so if the Cavaliers had been more disciplined on turnovers, this game could have been a lot closer than what it was.

The other reason which Cavaliers star pinpoints as a cause for his team's loss is Kevin Durant and the difference he has made for a team which won 73 games without him last season.

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled last year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out.

“I mean, it’s no if, ands, or buts. It is what it is. We got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us. But that’s what stands out.”

We'll have to wait and see if James and co. do manage to figure things out, as Game 2 of the NBA Finals takes place this Sunday.

