Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a unique talent and we probably won’t ever see another freak of an athlete quite like him in WWE again.

It’s not just his physical aspects which have made him one of the most dominant stars in history, but what he’s done inside of the ring as well.

THE BEAST INCARNATE

While he’s probably not the most technical of wrestlers today with his Suplex City routine, there’s no denying that he’s put on some incredible and memorable performances against some of the best that have ever stepped inside of a WWE ring.

The Rock, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle – The Beast Incarnate has steamrolled through every big-name opposition put in front of him and we saw that against at WrestleMania 33 too when he finally dethroned Goldberg to become the Universal Champion.

Now, it’s a pretty big deal when you’re chosen to face Lesnar and not many would reject the chance to share the ring with him; even WWE Champion Jinder Mahal claimed Lesnar is his dream opponent.

Someone who had the best seat in the house to witness Lesnar’s development in his first WWE stint was former wrestler turned commentator Tazz, who sat alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown to let the world know ‘Here Comes The Pain' on a weekly basis.

REJECTION

Speaking on a recent episode of his Bodyslams and Beyond podcast, The Human Suplex Machine revealed that Vince McMahon had approached him to compete in a one-off match against Lesnar at Madison Square Garden – a request he rejected.

Tazz didn’t reveal just how much money Vince offered him, but added that McMahon wanted him to have the match and ‘make it right,’ but he rejected the opportunity.

He cited his injuries as the main reason why he couldn’t battle Lesnar, and felt it's not something the fans would have wanted to see because it would have been so disappointing.

Apparently, this left Vince flabbergasted that he was willing to walk away from the sum he was offering, but it’s clear that it would have been a disappointing bout for those that purchased tickets to watch them in action because he’s now well past his best.

Fans have been speculating on what Vince meant by the ‘make it right’ statement, with some claiming he wanted Tazz to end his professional wrestling career on a different note.

It’s probably a good job this didn’t happen, as the injuries and damage Tazz has sustained throughout his career wouldn’t have made for an engaging match; while it would have been a completely different story had both men battled in their prime.

Maybe it would have been Lesnar visiting Suplex City instead.

Did Tazz make the right decision by rejecting a match against Brock Lesnar?

