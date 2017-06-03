Jinder Mahal is the champion of the WWE and many professional wrestling fans are stumped by the former Three Man Band (3MB) member's triumphant win.

"The Maharaja" defeated future WWE Hall Of Famer Randy Orton in the main event of the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) that went down from Chicago, Illinois. Orton found himself distracted by the Singh Brothers who were ringside assisting Mahal, who snuck up from behind and hit "The Viper" with his finisher for the three count and the win.

Now Mahal is set to make his first title defense against Orton in a rematch at the WWE's Money In The Bank PPV later this month.

Much has been made of the WWE's decision to push Mahal hard as of late, as the common thought for his sudden burst onto the main event scene is that the WWE is attempting to push into the Indian market hard.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling sources are saying that the promotion's partners in India, Sony SIX, are saying that Mahal's recent WWE push is a result of Impact's recent tour of India that wrapped up last week.

The WWE went as far as opening up a new office in India to try and capitalize on drawing more revenue from the country's market. There are currently no plans in place to bring any WWE TV events to India as of this writing, however, some Live Shows are in the works for September.

As it currently stands, India is ranked No. 1 in total product consumption with the Untied States and South Africa right behind them. Unfortunately for the WWE, however, that consumption doesn't translate into revenue, which is what the WWE is trying to pounce on in India.

The report also suggests that Mahal's WWE Title reign is not expected to be a short one, so "The Maharaja" should be sticking around the main event picture on SmackDown Live for some time. Mahal has really impressed a lot of WWE officials since returning to the company, and his re-invented physique certainly plays a huge role in that as well.

It should be interesting to see just how much longer Mahal holds onto the WWE Title as we approach SummerSlam this August.

