GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Impact Wrestling partner on WWE pushing Jinder Mahal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jinder Mahal is the champion of the WWE and many professional wrestling fans are stumped by the former Three Man Band (3MB) member's triumphant win.

"The Maharaja" defeated future WWE Hall Of Famer Randy Orton in the main event of the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) that went down from Chicago, Illinois. Orton found himself distracted by the Singh Brothers who were ringside assisting Mahal, who snuck up from behind and hit "The Viper" with his finisher for the three count and the win.

Now Mahal is set to make his first title defense against Orton in a rematch at the WWE's Money In The Bank PPV later this month. 

Article continues below

Much has been made of the WWE's decision to push Mahal hard as of late, as the common thought for his sudden burst onto the main event scene is that the WWE is attempting to push into the Indian market hard.

According to a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Impact Wrestling sources are saying that the promotion's partners in India, Sony SIX, are saying that Mahal's recent WWE push is a result of Impact's recent tour of India that wrapped up last week.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

The WWE went as far as opening up a new office in India to try and capitalize on drawing more revenue from the country's market. There are currently no plans in place to bring any WWE TV events to India as of this writing, however, some Live Shows are in the works for September.

As it currently stands, India is ranked No. 1 in total product consumption with the Untied States and South Africa right behind them. Unfortunately for the WWE, however, that consumption doesn't translate into revenue, which is what the WWE is trying to pounce on in India.

The report also suggests that Mahal's WWE Title reign is not expected to be a short one, so "The Maharaja" should be sticking around the main event picture on SmackDown Live for some time. Mahal has really impressed a lot of WWE officials since returning to the company, and his re-invented physique certainly plays a huge role in that as well.

It should be interesting to see just how much longer Mahal holds onto the WWE Title as we approach SummerSlam this August.

What are your thoughts on Sony SIX's comments regarding WWE pushing Mahal? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again