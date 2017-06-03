Prior to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, LeBron James was subject to a racial attack.

On the eve of the NBA Finals, James' $20 million home in Los Angeles area was vandalized after someone spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate. His family was not staying in the home at the time of the crime.

The four-time NBA MVP responded to the crime by saying the following: "As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events that we have in sports, you know, race and what's going on comes again, and on my behalf and my family's behalf.

"But I mean I look at it as, if this is to shed a light and continuing to keep the conversation going on my behalf then I'm OK with it. My family is safe, they're safe and that's the most important.

"But it just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America. You know hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day."

James' reaction to the situation has received much praise by many people across the USA, including former peers and players. One of those to praise him was ex-Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas, who actually elevated the Cavs star to one of sports' all-time greats after he openly spoke his mind in the wake of the crime.

Speaking about LeBron in the same breath as Muhammad Ali and Bill Russell, Thomas said, according to Josh Slagter of mlive.com: "LeBron James has always used his platform and his voice to shine it on communities and on the powerless in our society.

"In this moment right here, he has moved -- in my opinion -- into the greatest ever. Why? Because what he's done in the game and what he's doing outside of the game. ... What LeBron James just did today for this generation and generations to come, on this day, what he just stood for and what he just did socially with that press conference, he's the greatest player to ever play the game."

Game 2 of the NBA Finals takes place this Sunday at the Oracle Arena, where the Warriors currently have a 1-0 lead in the series against the Cavaliers.