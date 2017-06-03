GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Surprising name set to challenge Brock Lesnar following Extreme Rules victory

Even though Brock Lesnar won’t be at Extreme Rules to defend his WWE Universal Championship on Sunday, we’ll witness five other men battling it out for an opportunity to challenge The Beast Incarnate for the gold at Great Balls of Fire.

It’s a star-studded line up in the main event, with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt all vying for a chance to meet Lesnar and potentially end his underwhelming – or non-existent – title reign.

Plenty of theories have been circulating online as to who could win this match, and an early indication saw Paul Heyman talk up Balor with WWE wanting fans to believe he stands a genuine chance of winning the match and going on to face Lesnar.

This resulted in sources such as the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claiming that it will be Balor or Rollins who are given the nod to win on Sunday night, and then head to the new Great Balls of Fire event.

However, several sources have now claimed that a surprising winner could be in store with new stories emerging that claim it’ll be Samoa Joe who picks up the massive win and then goes on to battle Lesnar, something he’s been vocal about wanting in the past.

It first emerged on Cageside Seats with other sources such as The Dirty Sheets and WrestlingNews.co picking up on it, and it all surrounds the shift in betting odds heading into the Sunday event.

Cageside Seats posted: “Big bets have been coming in on Samoa Joe to win the Fatal 5-Way at Extreme Rules, leading to speculation he’s been chosen as the next challenger to Brock Lesnar.”

JOE VS. LESNAR?

Typically, the big money comes in on Sunday, but Paddy Power has been on the ball this year in regards to getting the results correct and it reflects on what occurs on those pay-per-views.

While it’s a little unusual that it’s been shifting so early, it makes more sense considering numerous plans have been leaked online as to what Lesnar’s Universal title reign could feature, such as a match against Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

Plus, so much money was being placed on Joe that it has now been made unavailable by Paddy Power.

The sad thing is, though, Joe will most likely lose to Lesnar as this is a one and done stipulation and the two have no history so there’s no need to make it a full-blown feud for the sake of one event.

Let’s just hope Joe isn’t sent to Suplex City right away, and is given the chance to showcase his dominance – should he emerge victorious at Extreme Rules.

Should Samoa Joe win the Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

