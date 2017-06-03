GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Allegri and Zidane will do battle in the 2017 Champions League final.

Catalan TV broadcast incredibly anti-Real Madrid Champions League final advert

Serie A winners Juventus will take on Spanish champions Real Madrid this evening in the highly-anticipated 2017 Champions League final.

The Italian side are out to avenge their 3-1 final loss to Barcelona two years ago, while Madrid are aiming to become the very first team in the modern era to successfully defend the elite trophy.

Barca regularly reach the final of Europe's premier club competition, however a 3-0 first-leg defeat to Juve saw them eliminated in the quarter-finals this year.

Catalan TV (Televisio de Catalunya) have been airing an advert to promote tonight's clash, however it is extremely biased in Juventus' favour and has been criticised by Madrid-based media, per ESPNFC, for how "anti-madrista" it truly is.

Pro-Juve, anti-Real TV ad

TV3 is clearly desperate for Max Allegri's side to stop Real from making history, and as you can see in the video below, it predominantly shows Juve stars celebrating and scoring goals, while any Madrid man who features has a dejected look on their face.

The caption along the bottom of the TV3 ad translated into English reads: "There are only 11 men capable of avoiding the unavoidable (referring to the Juventus players).

"11 men prepared to change destiny and inflict a nightmare evening on the all-powerful white squad (a clear reference to Real Madrid).

"Tough men forged in 1,000 battles who have drank the elixir of eternal youth. In all of Europe, there are only 11 men who are capable of turning history around."

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-MONACO

Reaction to biased TV ad

As already mentioned, media in the Spanish capital have blasted the advert, and it's clear that even people in Catalonia are embarrassed by it.

Xavier Garcia Albiol, a politician and head of the People's Party in Catalonia, tweeted out the ad, along with the message: "I'm not for Real Madrid, but this is the best example of the embarrassment that TV3 has become."

Tensions between Madrid and Catalonia don't just exist on the football pitch with Real and Barca, they also go beyond that and into political affairs too.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REALMADRID

The Catalan government are attempting to push ahead with a referendum which would make the region an independent state, something that is completely unfathomable for the more centralist Popular Party authority based in Madrid.

What was the intention behind TV3's ad?

A TV3 spokesperson attempted to explain the intentions behind the incredibly biased advert, claiming that it was designed to attract as many viewers to watch the final on their channel as possible.

She told AFP: "The Champions League is the most powerful sporting event which Catalonia Television has rights to, but these are not exclusive.

"That means we are in a highly competitive environment with regards to positioning our content, and that's why the strategy and creativity were more daring this time round."

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-JUVENTUS

What do YOU make of TV3's Champions League final advert? Do YOU think it was biased? Leave YOUR thoughts in the comments box below!

