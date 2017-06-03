GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Carlos Tevez may take home a staggering £634,615-per-week at Shanghai Shenhua but it doesn’t sound as if the Argentinian is overly enjoying himself in China.

According to Shanghai manager Gus Poyet, the striker didn’t agree with the local cuisine upon his arrival in Asia in December 2016.

“The language is complicated – but with the food there are people who suffer a little more and that happened to Tevez,” Poyet told La Nacion, per The Sun.

“At the beginning he did not eat almost anything.

"We had a barbecue with Guarin and Moreno and we had to remove the Chinese food.”

And just last week, Tevez admitted that the adjustment to Chinese football hasn’t gone as he had planned it would.

“I’m OK here,” Tevez told Minuto #0, per The Sun.

“I’ve had to try to adapt to so many different circumstances that I wasn’t used to.

“And I believe that, right now, in terms of football, I haven’t adapted as much as I would have liked.

“It is very difficult and I hope this changes.”

Shenhua - and Tevez - are struggling

Tevez’s Shanghai Shenhua currently sit 12th out of 16 teams in the Chinese Super League, and haven’t won in the league since April.

Tevez has struggled for form, too, failing to score in his past five matches.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City striker was helpless to prevent Shenhua falling to a 2-1 defeat to Tianjin Teda on Friday.

Obafemi Martins gave Poyet’s side the lead but two goals from Brown Ideye secured all three points for the hosts.

Tevez looks so disinterested

And if you’re wondering why Tevez isn’t dominating in China, you only need to see the amount of effort he is putting in right now.

A 20-second clip of Tevez moving approximately two steps has surfaced on Twitter. He simply looks uninterested in applying any pressure to the opposition.

Check out the video below.

Shanghai Shenhua could genuinely get more effort from a toddler. And they wouldn’t have to pay him £634,615-per-week, either.

Will Tevez return to Europe? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Boca Juniors
Oscar
Carlos Tevez
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
West Ham United
Manchester United

