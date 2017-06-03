Official online NBA destination in the UK

Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson's brilliant reaction to conference call going wrong

The Golden State Warriors got off to a strong start in this year's NBA Finals with a Game 1 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The key man for the Warriors was Kevin Durant, as he scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists after 38 minutes of action in his team's 113-91 win at the Oracle Arena. Steph Curry was next highest scorer with 28 points, while the Cavaliers top performer, LeBron James, also scored the same amount.

Klay Thompson, however, didn't have the best game on offense, as he only managed six points with four rebounds and four assists after 36 minutes. So far in the playoffs, he has only averaged 15 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists after 13 games. There have been rumours of him possibly moving on from Golden State in order to get more offensive opportunities.

Journalists probably wanted to ask Thompson about his future with the Warriors during a press conference before Game 2 of the NBA Finals later this weekend, but that simply wasn't going to happen.

Struggling to hear the journalist's question in his ear piece, as you can see in the hilarious video below, the 27-year-old was seen saying 'Hello' several times, tapping the microphone, and looking very confused and annoyed by what was happening. It even got to a point where a mobile phone was used, but he still couldn't hear anybody!

It's fair to say he probably didn't want to be there!

While Thompson's lack of offense might be scrutinized, where he excels is on defense, as the Cavaliers only managed to convert one shot out of 12 when going against the three-time NBA All-Star in Game 1.

The Warriors has already expressed how comfortable he is with his current team despite the lack of offensive opportunities, saying after his subpar shooting performance in Game 1 to Monte Poole of NBC Sports: "If I could score 6 pts a game and it gets us 4 wins and an NBA chip, I can do that every year."

2017 NBA Finals - Game One

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between Golden State and Cleveland takes place this Sunday night at the Oracle Arena.

