Although the fight hasn’t even been confirmed, the whole world is talking about the prospect of UFC’s Conor McGregor stepping into a boxing ring for the very first time at a professional level to take on Floyd Mayweather.

He certainly doesn’t do things the easy way, as he’s remained active on social media in an attempt to goad Money into signing a contract, something he and UFC president Dana White claim has already been done on their side.

SUPER FIGHT

Since then, we haven’t heard much from Team Mayweather, that’s despite him claiming he’s still interested in fighting the Notorious and is 90% sure the Irishman will be his next opponent.

As expected, the detractors have been out in full force, with Oscar De La Hoya penning an open letter where he cited the super fight would be bad for boxing, while the WBA have already come out and said they won’t be sanctioning this bout.

Still, until negotiations are dead in the water and there’s confirmation on whether it’ll happen or not, people will be talking about it.

Mayweather’s final victim of his impeccable record recently spoke to Fight Hype about the situation, where Andre Berto claimed the only way Mayweather will get any love and respect is if he’s able to embarrass McGregor.

EMBARRASSING MCGREGOR

He said: “If you’re just talking about boxing, of course, I believe for all boxing fans Canelo looks like he’s next up to take that ring.

“But we talking about entertainment, something to watch, just something that’s entertaining to the point that maybe, what if?

“What if McGregor catches him? What if – but Floyd’s gonna have to…for him to get any love and respect from the situation, he’s going to have to embarrass this man, he’s going to have to embarrass him.”

He’s right, as it would be a shock to the boxing world if McGregor is able to easily step into the world of boxing and take out somebody who’s been at the top of his game for years and defeated 49 consecutive opponents.

The Beast went on to add that despite many having doubts over the fight, he feels people want to see it purely for the entertainment aspect.

He added: “Nah man, at the end of the day it’s about that money, you know.

“Those guys are gonna put together a circus that I don’t think the world has seen in a while.

“I think it’s great entertainment, I mean, that’s what boxing is, boxing is entertainment, you know, wrestling is entertainment, UFC is entertainment, it’s gonna be for the fans to watch chaos, to watch a circus man.”

Only time will tell whether they’re able to earn that cheese, but at this point, it’s safe to say things aren’t looking too good.

