Ahead of this evening’s Champions League final, football fans were given the opportunity to watch a group of legends go head-to-head on a small-sized football pitch in Cardiff Bay.

The likes of Luis Figo, David Trezeguet and Cafu were among the retired stars on show, while the two teams were managed by Real Madrid great Emilio Butragueno and former Netherlands international Ruud Gullit.

Gullit’s men recorded an 18-12 victory, with Ryan Giggs playing a starring role.

The Manchester United legend produced a magnificent performance in his home city and the goal he scored to make it 16-11 was absolute class.

In fact, it’s one of the cheekiest goals you’re ever likely to see.

Video: Giggs scores outrageous goal in exhibition match

Giggs received the ball from the F2 freestyler Jeremy Lynch and found himself one-on-one with the opposition goalkeeper.

The angle was too narrow to get the shot off straight away and it looked as if he was waiting to pass the ball back to either Lynch or Ian Rush on the far side.

With three defenders around him, though, Giggs brilliantly improvised by taking a couple of touches on that magical left foot of his before tucking the ball into the back of the net without looking.

That’s right: Giggs channelled his inner Ronaldinho and fooled everyone around him - plus everyone inside the Cardiff Bay arena - by shooting while looking in the opposite direction.

Watch it here…

Pure class.

Giggs discusses Sunderland and Middlesbrough links

Giggs was in the news earlier this week after the bookmakers suddenly made him the 1/8 favourite to become the new manager of Sunderland following a flurry of bets.

However, the Welshman played down the reports on Friday.

“I’m not too aware of it,” Giggs, who has also been linked with the Middlesbrough job, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “Unless anyone has approached me, then it's not true.

“As a player and a person who has been in football for so long, that's all they are, rumours. If I did speak to someone, I would keep it between myself and the club.”

