Xherdan Shaqiri makes extremely ambitious claim about Stoke City

He may not be the most consistent, but Xherdan Shaqiri is undoubtedly one of the Premier League's most talented players outside the top six clubs.

Having been at European giants Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, the skilful winger looked to reignite his career by moving to England in 2015 and joining Stoke City.

Shaqiri has only scored seven times in 54 appearances for The Potters, but he remains their most valuable asset alongside Marko Arnautovic, and all of those goals have been absolute screamers.

Stoke ended ninth in the Swiss international's first season, however this term's 13th-place finish has sparked the star to insist that mid-table isn't good enough.

While Mark Hughes' men certainly have what it takes to improve on that position next year, Shaqiri might have some unrealistic ambitions as to what he can achieve at the bet365 Stadium.

Shaqiri targets ludicrous success with Stoke

Following the signing of ex-Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher, Shaqiri wants to instill a winning mentality at Stoke and has urged the hierachy to further strengthen the squad.

Despite their fairly average 2016-17 campaign, the 25-year-old thinks Stoke can replicate Leicester City's remarkable title triumph and is targeting winning the Premier League in addition to making a Champions League return.

"I'm trying to get the club to the top (of the league) as leader," Shaqiri was quoted in The Sun, via Sky Sports. "But I also wants to play for titles again and be in the Champions League.

"We were up and down as a team this season. Now we want to attack again in the summer. The board must strengthen - other clubs will also be doing it. Can Stoke do a Leicester? Yes, I think this is possible."

Fans react to Shaqiri's comments

As you can imagine, many fans took to Twitter to have their say once news of Shaqiri's Stoke ambitions spread, and you can check out the best of the reaction below:

Stoke did get a taste of European football under Tony Pulis back in 2011-12, however it's more than likely that Shaqiri will have to seek pastures new if he ever wants to fight for titles or Champions League places anytime soon.

