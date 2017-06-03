Despite ushering the UFC into a new era with his dominating performances and exciting style inside of the Octagon, Jon Jones can’t seem to catch a break recently.

While he was busy dismantling opponents at the height of his success, his outside problems seem to have caught up with him ranging from an arrest on felony hit-and-run charges, to being tested for a banned substance just days before his scheduled rematch against Daniel Cormier.

ENEMIES

DC has made it his mission to throw the verbal jibes at Bones whenever he has the opportunity, with ‘cocaine’ and ‘prostitutes’ two popular words during their recent press conference following the announcement that the two will finally meet again at UFC 214 for the light heavyweight championship.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Cormier isn’t the only hater it seems either, as Alexander Gustafsson recently made some comments about the man he lost to at UFC 165, claiming he’s not a true champion because he’s a bad person and also stated he’s rooting for Cormier to defeat Jones.

However, The Mauler did admit Jones is one of the greatest of all time, considering he hasn’t properly lost a fight.

Article continues below

As you’d expect, Jones responded in his typical style by taking to Twitter to shut down the Swede with several tweets criticising his lack of heart and questioning some of the statements he made – all of which you’ll be able to see below.

TWITTER WAR

Jones tweeted: “Of course you are rooting for Daniel Gus, you might as well pray for him while you’re at it.

“And here’s a little FYI, you didn’t lose against DC and I because of your cardio, it was because of your lack of heart.

“I’m not a champion because you don’t like my personality? F**k you lol.

“’Jon Jones is a bad person,’ you sound like a f***ing dork. Congrats on the engagement, though, beautiful woman.

“Maybe good guys don’t finish last. I’m not a champion cuz I’m a bad person? You’re not a champion because you don’t win championship fights.”

He wasn’t done there either, as Gustafsson decided to chime in with a couple of responses, but Jones had his answers ready for both of them.

Gustafsson claimed the only reason Jones beat him in their first outing was because USADA was absent, but Jones wasn’t having any of it and then criticised another response from Mauler – claiming it made no sense to him.

Without Jones, the division did seem a little depleted and regardless of your feelings towards him, you can’t deny that he brings excitement, drama and more fans to the sport as it seems as if his next two fights are pretty much set in stone.

That’s if he can find a way to get past DC again.

What did you make of the Twitter exchange between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms