GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Jones Gus.

Jon Jones lays into Alexander Gustafsson over ‘bad person’ comments

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite ushering the UFC into a new era with his dominating performances and exciting style inside of the Octagon, Jon Jones can’t seem to catch a break recently.

While he was busy dismantling opponents at the height of his success, his outside problems seem to have caught up with him ranging from an arrest on felony hit-and-run charges, to being tested for a banned substance just days before his scheduled rematch against Daniel Cormier.

ENEMIES

DC has made it his mission to throw the verbal jibes at Bones whenever he has the opportunity, with ‘cocaine’ and ‘prostitutes’ two popular words during their recent press conference following the announcement that the two will finally meet again at UFC 214 for the light heavyweight championship.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Cormier isn’t the only hater it seems either, as Alexander Gustafsson recently made some comments about the man he lost to at UFC 165, claiming he’s not a true champion because he’s a bad person and also stated he’s rooting for Cormier to defeat Jones.

However, The Mauler did admit Jones is one of the greatest of all time, considering he hasn’t properly lost a fight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

As you’d expect, Jones responded in his typical style by taking to Twitter to shut down the Swede with several tweets criticising his lack of heart and questioning some of the statements he made – all of which you’ll be able to see below.

TWITTER WAR

Jones tweeted: “Of course you are rooting for Daniel Gus, you might as well pray for him while you’re at it.

“And here’s a little FYI, you didn’t lose against DC and I because of your cardio, it was because of your lack of heart.

“I’m not a champion because you don’t like my personality? F**k you lol.

“’Jon Jones is a bad person,’ you sound like a f***ing dork. Congrats on the engagement, though, beautiful woman.

“Maybe good guys don’t finish last. I’m not a champion cuz I’m a bad person? You’re not a champion because you don’t win championship fights.”

He wasn’t done there either, as Gustafsson decided to chime in with a couple of responses, but Jones had his answers ready for both of them.

Gustafsson claimed the only reason Jones beat him in their first outing was because USADA was absent, but Jones wasn’t having any of it and then criticised another response from Mauler – claiming it made no sense to him.

Without Jones, the division did seem a little depleted and regardless of your feelings towards him, you can’t deny that he brings excitement, drama and more fans to the sport as it seems as if his next two fights are pretty much set in stone.

That’s if he can find a way to get past DC again.

What did you make of the Twitter exchange between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

What De Gea told friends after Man United signed Pogba and Zlatan

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again