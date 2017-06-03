Diego Simeone is staying and so is Antoine Griezmann, but will Fernando Torres also still be at Atletico Madrid next season?

The Spanish forward’s contract expires at the end of this month and no fresh terms have been agreed as yet.

Torres scored 10 goals in 45 appearances for Atletico this season; a reasonable return for a striker of his age, but is he still good enough to play for a top European club with serious aspirations of winning both La Liga and the Champions League?

Torres doesn’t want to leave Atletico, the club of his heart, particularly ahead of the move from the Vicente Calderon to the Wanda Metropolitano.

But if Simeone decides it’s in the best interests of Atleti to allow him to move on, he’ll have no other option but to continue his career elsewhere.

Transfer ban could boost Torres's chances of staying

However, the chances of Torres receiving a contract extension were enhanced earlier this week when it was announced that Atletico’s transfer ban had been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Alexandre Lacazette has been expected to join Los Colchoneros ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, but that transfer now appears to be dead in the water.

But competition for a starting spot could still increase

Despite the transfer ban, though, the Argentine striker Luciano Vietto will be back at Atletico next season following his season-long loan with Sevilla.

Torres could subsequently find himself behind Griezmann, Vietto, Kevin Gameiro and the exciting Angel Correa in the pecking order next term.

A surprise club wants to sign Torres

But there is one surprise club willing to offer Torres a very generous deal to leave the Spanish capital this summer.

According to Deportes en Claro - per Marca - the Mexican club Cruz Azul have identified Torres as the man to lead their line next season.

Well, rather, Paco Jemez has.

The Spanish coach, who joined the Liga MX outfit last November following six years managing four different clubs in La Liga, believes Torres possesses the required characteristics to shine in the Mexican top flight.

A group of Club Azul representatives will reportedly travel to Spain on Wednesday in an attempt to convince the World Cup winner to join their club.

Torres, it’s understood, will be offered a multi-million pound contract.

It's all down to Simeone

Presumably, Torres’s preference would be to stay with Atletico for at least one more season.

But the opportunity to play in Mexico - and earn big money, of course - may appeal if Simeone decides the experienced forward is no longer good enough for his team.

