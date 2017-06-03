Alexa Bliss on being left out of The Four Horsewomen

Alexa Bliss may not have been on of The Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley) but she's arguably the most successful competitor out of the bunch.

Since all five women have moved on up to the main roster, they have each had their respective runs with a female singles title. Bliss, however, is the only woman out of the five to have held both the SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW Women's titles in their career. The only other woman close to achieving that is Charlotte Flair, who was moved to SmackDown Live during the Superstar Shake-up.

Bliss currently reigns as the champion over on Monday nights and is currently set to defend her strap against Bayley in a Kendo Stick-On-A-Pole match at Extreme Rules tomorrow night (Sun. June 4, 2017).

"Little Miss Bliss" was recently interviewed by the Baltimore Sun to promote her match-up at Extreme Rules, and was asked what it was like to be left out of the Four Horsewomen stable (quotes via IWNerd):

“Yeah, I think it put a chip on my shoulder, and it really drove me. I decided that with this opportunity, I was going to come in under the radar and so I’d have to kick down the door.

"I wasn’t featured as one of the Four Horsewomen, I wasn’t chosen for that opportunity. I wasn’t highlighted like the other women, but I was still there with all of them.

"I was there just as long, if not longer, as some of them because I was there before Becky. I came in when Charlotte and Bayley and Sasha were there”

“I had trained with each and every one of them. I had some of my best matches with Sasha and Bayley.

"Charlotte took me under her wing when I first got there. I was there for all of it. I just wasn’t featured at that time.

"So I thought that if I was going to be called to SmackDown, then let them underestimate me and let me come in under the radar so I can kick down the door."

Each of these five women certainly brings their own set of unique talents to the squared circle, and it should be interesting to see how their careers progress as they continue down their journeys in the WWE.

