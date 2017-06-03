When the NBA Draft takes place later this month on June 22, it is widely expected that Lonzo Ball will go by at least the third selection of the draft, with the Los Angeles Lakers currently favourites to draft him.

Lonzo is expected to go to the Lakers because of his father, the heavily criticized LaVar Ball, saying that he will only work out for the Los Angeles-based NBA team. The UCLA star as well has his own shoe deal under his dad's Big Baller Brand.

Lonzo's NBA journey is about to begin, so we'll get to experience it for real soon, but what will things be like for Lonzo's younger brother, LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo currently is 15-years-old and plays basketball at Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, California, so there are still a few more years before he joins the league. He committed to playing at UCLA as well when it is time to go to college, but what about beyond that? Where will he go when and if he decides to go to the NBA?

One YouTuber has played out that exact story on NBA 2k17.

YouTuber King Shawnn showed off an impressively accurate MyCareer for LaMelo, filled with little so many extras including not only drafting him to the Lakers to play alongside his brother, but also phone calls from LaVar advising his son what to do, as well as making sure he had the ankle breaker badge and the ability to launch moonshot threes.

He's even signed to the Big Baller Brand of course!

King Shawnn also gave LaMelo the number one jersey and even signed Paul George to the Lakers to play alongside the youngest of the Ball brothers as he believes that's where PG13 should go.

He also signed Carmelo Anthony to the New Orleans Pelicans, as well as Paul Millsap to the Portland Trail Blazers, and removes DeAngelo Russell from the Lakers so LaMelo can have more minutes.

He has dismantled the big three at the Los Angeles Clippers also, sending DeAndre Jordan to the Lakers, Chris Paul to the San Antonio Spurs, and Blake Griffin to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kemba Walker is now part of the Utah Jazz too.

In his debut game, LaMelo scored 27 points with seven rebounds, six assists, and one steal in an easy victory against the Pelicans. In his second game - a narrow win against the Trail Blazers - he plays even better with 50 points, with two rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals.

The third game against the Utah Jazz just gets ridiculous, as LaMelo scores 60 points, with three rebounds, 13 assists, and three steals. It would definitely be out of the ordinary if he plays like this once he joins the NBA!

LaMelo is still a long way from joining the league, but this could be an insight into what it will be like for a member of the Ball family to be in the NBA.