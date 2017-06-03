We’ve seen it before and we’re going to see it again – Karma always strikes when you taunt your opponent during a fight.

It often makes for hilarious viewing, as fighters try to play the mind games to get into their opponent’s head and while in rare cases it works, more often than not, the cocky fighter is left tasting the canvas just seconds later, with the world laughing at him and outlets begin to report on his hilarious fail.

LFA 13

We witnessed that at the recent LFA 13 event, where Jordan Powell went up against Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight contest in a fight that has the world talking about a potential knockout of the year candidate.

Powell was doing his best to entertain the fans as he was being pelted with punches from Reyes, fending off the onslaught and in a moment of madness he decided to shake his head, telling his opponent that none of his strikes did any damage as he was still standing.

To be fair, he was right as it was visibly clear the strikes hardly landed so it wouldn’t have hurt him, but letting his guard down proved to be the second most costly mistake of the fight.

As you’ll be able to see in the clips below, Reyes didn’t take too kindly to that taunt as he landed a vicious head kick in Burbank, California which left Powell unconscious before he face planted to the canvas.

INSTANT KARMA

To make matters worse, it only took 53 seconds of the very first round to reach that outcome.

As you can imagine, the reaction on Twitter was just as good as they praised Reyes for his knockout strike, and laughed at Powell for his poor decision making.

Reyes was fighting in front of his home crowd in California and looks a real threat in the 205-pound vision, and with a 6-0 professional record, he’s finished all but one of his opponents in his relatively young career.

Powell, on the other hand, came into this fight on a three-fight winning streak before the surprising end with his record now reading eight wins along with seven losses.

Perhaps his seventh and most recent loss is the one that will live long in the memory, and the one he’ll probably want to forget as soon as possible.

What did you make of the brilliant knockout at LFA 13? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

