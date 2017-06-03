GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

LFA 13.

LFA 13 fighter brutally knocks out cocky opponent with head kick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We’ve seen it before and we’re going to see it again – Karma always strikes when you taunt your opponent during a fight.

It often makes for hilarious viewing, as fighters try to play the mind games to get into their opponent’s head and while in rare cases it works, more often than not, the cocky fighter is left tasting the canvas just seconds later, with the world laughing at him and outlets begin to report on his hilarious fail.

LFA 13

We witnessed that at the recent LFA 13 event, where Jordan Powell went up against Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight contest in a fight that has the world talking about a potential knockout of the year candidate.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Powell was doing his best to entertain the fans as he was being pelted with punches from Reyes, fending off the onslaught and in a moment of madness he decided to shake his head, telling his opponent that none of his strikes did any damage as he was still standing.

To be fair, he was right as it was visibly clear the strikes hardly landed so it wouldn’t have hurt him, but letting his guard down proved to be the second most costly mistake of the fight.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Fernando Torres could sign for a very surprising club this summer [Marca]

Fernando Torres could sign for a very surprising club this summer [Marca]

As you’ll be able to see in the clips below, Reyes didn’t take too kindly to that taunt as he landed a vicious head kick in Burbank, California which left Powell unconscious before he face planted to the canvas.

INSTANT KARMA

To make matters worse, it only took 53 seconds of the very first round to reach that outcome.

As you can imagine, the reaction on Twitter was just as good as they praised Reyes for his knockout strike, and laughed at Powell for his poor decision making.

Reyes was fighting in front of his home crowd in California and looks a real threat in the 205-pound vision, and with a 6-0 professional record, he’s finished all but one of his opponents in his relatively young career.

Powell, on the other hand, came into this fight on a three-fight winning streak before the surprising end with his record now reading eight wins along with seven losses.

Perhaps his seventh and most recent loss is the one that will live long in the memory, and the one he’ll probably want to forget as soon as possible.

What did you make of the brilliant knockout at LFA 13? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Dana White
Jose Aldo

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Fernando Torres could sign for a very surprising club this summer [Marca]

Fernando Torres could sign for a very surprising club this summer [Marca]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again