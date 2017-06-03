Without their main man Cristiano Ronaldo for obvious reasons, Portugal hosted Cyprus on Saturday afternoon in an international friendly match.

The game proved to be ideal preparation for next week's World Cup qualifier with Latvia as the Euro 2016 winners ran out comfortable 4-0 winners in Estoril.

Nani, highly-rated striker Andre Silva and new Manchester City signing Bernardo Silva were all named in the starting line-up, however it was another Portuguese star who stole the show.

In what is possibly one of the rarest feats you'll see in one football game, Joao Moutinho managed to score two pretty much identical goals in the same half.

Moutinho scores two identical free-kicks

In the absence of Cristiano, Moutinho took on the set-piece responsibilities and the Monaco man certainly did not disappoint.

As you can see in the video below, the central midfielder curled home a beauty from 25 yards out in only the second minute to give his country the lead.

Then, three minutes before the interval, Moutinho proceeded to do exactly the same thing again from a very similar distance to double Portugual's lead.

The 30-year-old produced another bending effort which flew straight into the top corner and gave Cyprus goalkeeper Antonis Georgallides no chance.

Moutinho was substituted at half-time for Sporting Lisbon captain Adrien Silva, with second-half goals from Pizzi and Andre Silva easing Portugal to a big victory.

Moutinho's 2016-17 campaign

Even though Monaco ended Paris Saint-Germain's dominance of French football this season, Moutinho himself ended up being a bit-part player.

Having found himself behind Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko in the central midfield pecking order, he only started started 19 games in Ligue 1, scoring twice and providing four assists.

As these two free-kicks have proved, Moutinho's technical ability definitely shouldn't be questioned and Portugal may need his quality when they face Latvia on Friday.

At the half-way stage of the 2018 World Cup qualification group stages, the reigning European champions find themselves in second place in Group B, three points behind Switzerland.

