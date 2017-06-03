GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ariya Daivari responds to 205 Live critic

WWE's 205 Live project doesn't seem to be panning out too well thus far.

The product has been somewhat stale and fans don't seem to be too interested in it. The WWE went as far as pairing former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks with Rich Swann for an appearance on 205 Live, most likely in hopes of raising what are staggering low rating numbers on the WWE Network.

When you look into the crowd, some arenas look to be holding a lot of empty seats during the show, meaning a lot of fans opt to go home after SmackDown Live is done filming. 

The WWE re-introduced Cruiserweights to the WWE Universe with its Cruiserweight Classic tournament last year, where performers from around the world were brought in to compete for the new Cruiserweight title, and rule as the top dog of the Cruiserweights on RAW.

TJP (a.k.a TJ Perkins) won that tournament, however, it's former NXT Champion Neville who currently holds the gold and dubs himself as "The King Of The Cruiserweights." To many fans, Neville is the only true bright spot in the division, however, fellow Cruiserweight and 205 Live star Ariya Daivari recently jumped to the brand's defense on Twitter.

Daivari responded to an unnamed critic with a lengthy post and stated that the show is full of new talent trying to find their groove at the moment, and it will take time before the show comes into its own:

"A certain wrestling critic had some unflattering words about 205. Well once again, here's why he doesn't understand this business as much as he thinks.

"WWE found a select group of guys they wanted to launch a new brand with.

"Anytime a wrestler comes in, they go through a developing phase. They get acclimated to the WWE and find out who they are. It doesn't matter which brand you do it in, all that matters is you give talent time to develop.

"I use to watch Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose wrestle in front 200 people in the FCW arena and the crowd could be pretty quiet at times even though they were giving fantastic performances.

"Now they are two of the biggest stars in the industry.

"There was a tag team called The Mechanics, who weren't too popular, until they developed into one of the best tag teams going today, The Revival.

"These are just current examples and we could list a lot more guys. Talent takes time.

"A brand takes time. You're watching young new talent develop right before your eyes each week. It's a great time to be a wrestling fan. Enjoy the journey."

What are your thoughts on Daivari's response to the unnamed critic over 205 Live's current product? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

