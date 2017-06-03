GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

X-Pac.

X-Pac on Triple H's reaction to his recent arrest

It's been an interesting time for former WWE Superstar Sean "X-Pac" Waltman to say the least.

Last month the former member of D-Generation X was on his way to an independent show in the UK before he was stopped in an airport and searched. Cops found marijuana and meth on the former WWE Superstar and he was arrested on the spot. It was said he was holding a large sum of drugs, in addition, to have a significant amount of cash on him, indicating he could've been selling the narcotics.

Waltman was later cleared of all charges as it was found that the officers mistook yeast infection pills for meth. As for the marijuana, Waltman claims he had a medical marijuana card that allowed him to be in possession of the substance.

He recently took to his podcast to discuss the whole ordeal with his co-host, and revealed what his longtime friend and former DX member said to him about everything that happened (quotes via WrestleZone):

SW: Paul (Triple H) just asked me, “Are you going to get ahead of this story?” It was hard. I let it get away from me for a day or so but I think I did a pretty good job Nick.

NH: You did. You stayed underground. In the past week or so you’ve landed the plane successfully. It’s still something you are going to have to overcome unfounded or not.

SW: That’s just life and honestly that’s just MY life. It’s a crazy story but it’s not that crazy when you consider all of the other crazy stories in my life. It fits pretty well if you think about it.

"I told Paul, “Look man, I understand if you gotta suspend me or do what you gotta do. I get it. I’m fine.” He said, “Just handle it. We’ll see how it plays out.”

"I think that was great and I am very grateful for that.

NH: That’s great they gave it time to play out. You did come out on the right side on this one.

SW: It was really hard for people to believe. For the people around WWE who had seen me lately it was hard for them to believe.

What are your thoughts on Triple H's reaction to X-Pac's arrest?

