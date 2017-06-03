Dean Ambrose's funny story about getting new theme music

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose has come a long way since his days as a member of The Shield.

"The Lunatic Fringe" made his WWE debut in 2012 at the WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) as a member of The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The trio assisted then-WWE Champion CM Punk in defending his title against John Cena and Ryback in a Triple Threat Match.

After having a great run as a stable, and solidifying themselves as one of the greatest factions in WWE history, The Shield went their separate ways after Seth Rollins turned heel and hit Reigns and Ambrose in the back with a steel chair and joined The Authority.

Since then, all three men have had world title reigns and have solidified themselves as top names in the industry. Ambrose is the current Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW and is set to defend that strap against The Miz tomorrow night at the Extreme Rules PPV against The Miz.

Ambrose has had quite the career as a singles competitor since leaving The Shield, winning both the WWE World Heavyweight Title and Intercontinental Title since then. One of the biggest changes for Ambrose, however, was the change from walking out to The Shield's entrance music to his own.

He was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, and revealed a hilarious story of how he found out he had his own new entrance music (quotes via IWNerd):

“No, I think I scanned through a few different ones, like, when I was in developmental, and picked one or two, but when we did The Shield, we were just told kind of what we were thinking, and what’s his face guy wrote something.

"Yeah [Jim Johnston], you know who I’m talking about. Yeah, yeah. And then we did the voiceovers for it with the, ‘sierra, hotel…’ which was pretty cool”

“Yeah. And then, when I got the music I have now, I was in the ring one day. I was beating somebody up or running somebody off and then they played this music and I had never heard it before and I went, ‘do I have new music now?

"What the hell? I guess I do.’ I like it. It [has] got a good, like, four seconds and that’s the most important part.”

