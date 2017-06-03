GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Dean Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose's funny story about getting new theme music

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose has come a long way since his days as a member of The Shield.

"The Lunatic Fringe" made his WWE debut in 2012 at the WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) as a member of The Shield, alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The trio assisted then-WWE Champion CM Punk in defending his title against John Cena and Ryback in a Triple Threat Match.

After having a great run as a stable, and solidifying themselves as one of the greatest factions in WWE history, The Shield went their separate ways after Seth Rollins turned heel and hit Reigns and Ambrose in the back with a steel chair and joined The Authority.

Article continues below

Since then, all three men have had world title reigns and have solidified themselves as top names in the industry. Ambrose is the current Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW and is set to defend that strap against The Miz tomorrow night at the Extreme Rules PPV against The Miz.

Ambrose has had quite the career as a singles competitor since leaving The Shield, winning both the WWE World Heavyweight Title and Intercontinental Title since then. One of the biggest changes for Ambrose, however, was the change from walking out to The Shield's entrance music to his own.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

How the Champions League would look in an all-time league table

How the Champions League would look in an all-time league table

He was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, and revealed a hilarious story of how he found out he had his own new entrance music (quotes via IWNerd):

“No, I think I scanned through a few different ones, like, when I was in developmental, and picked one or two, but when we did The Shield, we were just told kind of what we were thinking, and what’s his face guy wrote something.

"Yeah [Jim Johnston], you know who I’m talking about. Yeah, yeah. And then we did the voiceovers for it with the, ‘sierra, hotel…’ which was pretty cool”

“Yeah. And then, when I got the music I have now, I was in the ring one day. I was beating somebody up or running somebody off and then they played this music and I had never heard it before and I went, ‘do I have new music now?

"What the hell? I guess I do.’ I like it. It [has] got a good, like, four seconds and that’s the most important part.”

What are your thoughts on Ambrose's story about how he found out he was given a new theme? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Dean Ambrose reveals how he reacted when traded from SmackDown to RAW

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

Likely outcome of The Hardy Boyz vs Sheamus & Cesaro at Extreme Rules

How the Champions League would look in an all-time league table

How the Champions League would look in an all-time league table

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star reveals he turned down match with Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again