Football

mandzukic.

Mario Mandzukic scores one of the all time great goals v Real Madrid

Football News
Zinedine Zidane’s volley against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002 is widely considered the greatest ever Champions League final goal - but has Mario Mandzukic just scored an even better goal?

The Juventus striker netted a sensational overhead kick against Real Madrid, to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener, in the 27th minute of the match at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

And you can watch the goal in all its glory by scrolling down this page.

The ball was teed up by Gonzalo Higuain and Mandzukic, without allowing the ball to bounce, produced a magnificent piece of skill to somehow beat Keylor Navas from the edge of the box.

It was an outstanding moment of improvisation from the Croatian forward.

Video: Mandzukic’s goal v Real Madrid

Watch it here...

Here's another angle...

Just incredible.

Buffon's celebration was epic

Gianluigi Buffon absolutely loved it...

Watch...

Twitter goes mad

As you can imagine, football fans on Twitter went absolutely crazy…

Topics:
Paulo Dybala
Juventus
Gianluigi Buffon
Football

