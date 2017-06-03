When you talk about some of the pioneers of professional wrestling, it's almost a crime not to include Harley Race in that conversation.

Race has worked in nearly every major wrestling promotion of all time, such as the WWE (of course), Al Japan Pro Wrestling, NWA mid-America, the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), and so much more. The 1986 King Of The Ring tournament winner has had some of the most memorable matches in the history of the sport, including his 1983 Match Of The Year candidate against "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair at Starrcade.

As a result of his contributions and accomplishments in the sport, Race was awarded with a WWE Hall Of Fame induction in 2004. Shortly after this, he was brought back to WWE Television for a brief encounter with the then-dubbed "Legend Killer" Randy Orton. He also returned in 2007 for yet another induction into the Hall Of Fame, but this time it was alongside Dusty Rhodes as a member of The Four Horsemen.

Unfortunately, the WWE issued a statement earlier today announcing that Race was badly injured after suffering a nasty fall. Race broke both of his legs in the fall, which included a fractured right femur, breaks in his left fibula and tibia, and a spiral break on his left ankle.

He was in need of emergency surgery to subdue the swelling in both of his legs and received multiple blood transfusions on top of surgery to 'reset' the fractures. You can read the WWE's official press release on the matter here below:

"Harley Race injured in fall

WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has broken both legs after a fall in his home in Troy, Mo. on Tuesday, WWE.com has learned.

"Race sustained a fracture to his right femur and suffered breaks in his left fibula and tibia, as well as a spiral break of his left ankle. The WWE Hall of Famer required emergency surgery to relieve the swelling in both legs late Tuesday night.

"He subsequently received four blood transfusions and underwent surgery on Friday to reset the fractures.

"WWE wishes Harley Race the best on the road to recovery.

We here at GiveMeSport wish Mr. Race a speedy recovery after this terrible accident.

