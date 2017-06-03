GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cristiano Ronaldo.

What Cristiano Ronaldo shouted after scoring his first goal against Juventus

Juventus had conceded just three goals in 12 Champions League matches prior to tonight’s final - but you just knew Cristiano Ronaldo would find a way past Gianluigi Buffon and his formidable defence in Cardiff.

You would have got short odds on the four-time Ballon d’Or winner breaking the deadlock at The Principality Stadium - and that’s exactly what happened.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a cool finish past Buffon following a one-two with Dani Carvajal - his fifth goal against the legendary Italian goalkeeper - and reacted by producing his trademark ‘Siuuuu’ celebration.

This was Ronaldo’s third goal in a European Cup final. An outstanding achievement.

Only the great Alfredo Di Stefano has ever done that before. In fact, Di Stefano scored in five finals. Ridiculous.

Ronaldo takes his tally to 600 career goals

Anyway, back to Ronaldo, who scored the 599th and 600th goals of his career this evening.

The Portuguese legend doubled his tally in the second half with a close-range finish, just three minutes after Casemiro has rifled in from 25 yards to restore Madrid’s one-goal advantage following Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equaliser in the opening 45 minutes.

What Ronaldo shouted after scoring his first goal

But after his first goal, Ronaldo was filmed shouting something towards the camera.

He held up his finger and could clearly be seen shouting: ‘One chance… BANG!’.

Watch it here…

Ronaldo should now win a fifth Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo had been pretty quite in the opening 20 minutes but he always seems to produce the goods for Madrid when it matters most.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

And after picking up yet another Champions League winners’ medal, the 32-year-old is now almost certain to equal Messi’s tally of Ballon d’Or awards (five) to his name.

Gareth Bale
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Football

