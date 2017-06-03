By the time you read this, Cristiano Ronaldo may have already won another Champions League winners’ medal with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese superstar is bidding to win Europe’s premier club cup competition for the fourth time in his career - once with Manchester United and three times with Los Blancos - as Madrid go head-to-head with Juventus in Cardiff.

Ahead of the final, Ronaldo was the overwhelming favourite to win the 2017 Ballon d’Or, with most bookmakers pricing him as the 1/3 favourite.

Article continues below

In second place was Juventus’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (3/1), followed by Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who has drifted out to 5/1 after Ronaldo won La Liga with Madrid last month.

If Madrid are crowned European champions for the second successive season this evening then France Football, organisers of the prestigious Ballon d’Or, should just hand Ronaldo the trophy tomorrow.

Article continues below

Nobody else will have a chance of winning the individual accolade, even if Ronaldo doesn’t score another goal until 2018.

The 32-year-old would subsequently equal Messi’s record of Ballon d’Or awards won, levelling the scores at five apiece. Some achievement considering Messi was 4-1 ahead back in 2012.

Ryan Giggs chooses between Ronaldo and Messi

Ahead of tonight’s Champions League final, Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was asked by Sky Sports whether his former teammate is better than the player many consider the greatest of all time: Messi.

Here’s what Giggs had to say when asked which of the two all-time greats is the better player…

"Well obviously I played with Cristiano so I'm going to go with Cristiano," the Welshman was quoted as saying by Goal.

"But they're both two great players. We're living in an era where you're seeing true legends at their best going head-to-head each season."

"It's special to see but Cristiano has done it in Portugal, he's obviously done it in England and he's done it in La Liga and also on the national front with Portugal as well.

"I think Cristiano for me just pips it, but only just."

Many people will disagree

Plenty of people will disagree with you, Ryan.

Including this guy…

Burn.

Has 2017 proved that Ronaldo is better than Messi - or is Messi still the GOAT? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms