Despite the distractions, Kevin Durant put on an absolute show to help his Golden State Warriors secure a Game 1 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in this season's NBA Finals.

After 38 minutes of action, Durant scored 38 points with nine rebounds and eight assists in Golden State's 113-91 victory against the Cavaliers, taking a 1-0 lead in the Finals series to decide which team truly is the most dominant team in the modern NBA.

The 28-year-old did all of this despite the obvious distractions which were coming from the sidelines from a specific person.

Throughout the game, Durant was battling against Cavaliers star LeBron James, and as well as going up against the four-time NBA MVP, he had to deal with Cleveland fan Rihanna jeering from the crowd.

While he was shooting a free throw, the famous singer, who was sitting courtside, appeared to yell "Brick!" as he released the ball. The Warriors star then starred in the artist's direction after the shot was taken.

Then on another occasion, Durant sunk a three-pointer from a spot near Rihanna, and he turned in her direction after he took the shot. After the game, the 2014 MVP said he wouldn't talk about anything to do with the singer.

However, six years ago in the year 2011, all Durant wanted to do was marry the Barbados-born performing artist, as you can see from the tweet below.

He even wanted Rihanna to wish him a happy birthday, which was responded to very promptly.

The relationship between Durant and Rihanna however now appears to have taken a turn for the worst, as they're no longer on respective talking terms, at least not when the Warriors star is on the court playing against her LeBron and the rest of the Cavaliers.

How times change ay?

Durant could be the one having the last laugh though, as his Golden State is currently 1-0 up in the NBA Finals series against Rihanna's Cleveland, and they don't look to be losing anytime soon especially after going 12-0 in the playoffs before the Finals.

That could all change though come Game 2, which takes place on Sunday night at the Oracle Arena.