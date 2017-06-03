GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sergio Ramos slated on Twitter for getting Juan Cuadrado sent off

Real Madrid became the first team to retain the Champions League with a dominant 4-1 win over Juventus on Saturday in Cardiff.

Juventus had started the game really brightly, with Keylor Navas forced into two early saves from Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain.

But it was Madrid who took the lead in the 20th minute when Dani Carvajal pulled the ball back for Ronaldo to shoot past Gianluigi Buffon.

Replays showed it took a slight deflection but it still went down as the Portugal international's goal, ensuring he became the first player to score in three Champions League finals.

But Mario Mandzukic brought the Italians level with a stunning overhead kick from the edge of the box just seven minutes later.

After the break, the game got particularly scrappy as both sides wrestled for the ascendency.

And that was reflected by Madrid's second goal of the evening when Casemiro's strike from distance took a huge deflection off Sami Khedira to leave Buffon helpless on the hour mark

Just a couple of minutes later, the Spanish side added a third when that man Ronaldo crept in at the near post to convert Modric's cross.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Things went from bad to worse for Juve when Juan Cuadrado, who Max Allegri had brought on to try and salvage something from the game, was then sent off for a second yellow card.

Having just come on, Cuadrado almost instantly went into the book for a challenge on Ronaldo.

His second yellow just a few minutes later, however, was far more controversial.

Initially, Sergio Ramos makes a cracking challenge on the Colombian to see the ball go out for a throw-in.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

As the pair got up, Cuadrado gave the centre-back a very slight push but you would have thought Ramos had been shot by his reaction.

The Spaniard started dramatically rolling around on the floor and even though it was right in front of the official, Cuadrado was given his marching orders - see the video below.

As you would expect Ramos got ripped apart on social media. Here are the best tweets:

Topics:
Juan Cuadrado
Juventus
Zinedine Zidane
