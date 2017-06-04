J.R. Smith had just three points on 1-of-4 shooting in 28 minutes of action during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 113-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

But, in typical J.R. Smith fashion, that didn’t stop him from speaking his mind and delivering a shot to his opponent before Game 2.

When a reporter asked Smith whether or not Cleveland needed to play with increased physicality in Game 2 and beyond, he singled out one Warrior in particular in a hilarious answer, via Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver:

“Dirtying up the game? I don’t know about that. They got one guy who keeps kicking people in the nuts. I don’t know about that,” Smith commented.

He continued, “But we won’t dirty up the game. We just play physical. Some people don’t like physicality, and that’s what it is. But we just got to play our game and the way we know how to play, and that’s what’s been successful for us.”

Green had nine points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block, two turnovers and four fouls over 36 minutes in Game 1. It’s also worth noting that he was not involved in any kicking incidents.

Smith’s comments alluded to Green’s actions in last year’s Finals. At the end of Golden State’s Game 4 victory that put them up 3-1 in the series against the Cavs, Green and LeBron James got tangled on a play and when LeBron stepped over Green, the Warriors forward swung his arm and made contact to James’ private area. As a result, the NBA suspended Green for Game 5 and the momentum shifted in Cleveland’s favor, as they improbably came back to win the series in seven games.

In Game 1, physicality wasn’t the main issue for the Cavs. In fact, they won the rebounding battle 59-to-50 and there were no glaring examples of a lack of effort or anything of the sort.

The primary problem, other than the fact that Cleveland shot 34.9 percent for the game, was that the Cavs didn't take care of the ball. They had 15 assists compared to 20 turnovers as a team.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had 31 assists compared to just four turnovers.

Therefore, being smart with the ball on the offensive end is much more important than necessarily imposing physicality in Game 2 and moving forward in the series.

But, as a whole, the team might want to get in Kevin Durant's face a bit more. In Game 1, he had 38 points on 14-of-22 shooting for a game-high 38 points along with eight rebounds and eight assists.