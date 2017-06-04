Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show as Real Madrid recorded a superb 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Madrid’s No. 7 scored two goals, one either side of half-time, and was deservedly named Man of the Match for his efforts.

Ronaldo is now the proud owner of four Champions League winners’ medals, nine years after claiming his first while playing for Manchester United.

Article continues below

Like in his first Champions League final, against Chelsea in Moscow back in 2008, Ronaldo made sure he got himself on the scoresheet in Cardiff last night.

The 32-year-old has now found the back of the net in three European Cup finals. Only the great Alfredo Di Stefano has scored in more.

Article continues below

Video: The moment Ronaldo saw Fergie

One man who would have been prouder than most watching on from inside The Principality Stadium is Sir Alex Ferguson.

After the match, Ronaldo met his former manager, and their embrace was just wonderful.

Man Utd fans will love this footage…

Notice the way Ronaldo still refers to Fergie as “boss”. Great stuff.

Fergie then handed Ronaldo his MotM award

After their brief chat, Ferguson then handed Ronaldo his Man of the Match award in the post-match press conference.

Watch the footage here...

It’s lovely to see these two still have such mutual respect for each other all these years after going their separate ways.

Ronaldo: Ferguson is a 'fantastic person'

"He’s a fantastic person,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying about Ferguson by BT Sport. “He taught me many things. He’s like a father in football."

Sweet.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms