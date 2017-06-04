After such a big build up, Real Madrid actually blew away Juventus in Saturday's Champions League final.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a goal each for Casemiro and Marco Asensio meant Zinedine Zidane's side became the first to retain the top prize in European football.

The first half was actually a close and entertaining affair with both teams grabbing a goal in front of a packed Principality Stadium.

Article continues below

But a few subtle tweaks made by Zidane during the interval gave Los Blancos control for the second half and three goals after the break ultimately ended Juve's challenge.

It wasn't all bad for Max Allegri's men, however, as Mario Mandzukic scored a goal that will be remembered for some time.

Article continues below

In case you haven't already seen it, scroll down to watch a brilliant bicycle kick from the edge of the box that rocketed into the top corner.

It was a truly stunning hit and will almost definitely go down in history as one of the best goals ever scored in a Champions League final.

Not just for the way Mandzukic finished it but the build up too.

From Dani Alves to Alex Sandro to Higuain to Mandzukic, the ball didn't touch the ground once - so impressive.

Ex-Real Madrid favourite Steve McManaman was on commentary duty for BT Sport and came up with one of the strangest descriptions for the worldie.

That's because when Darren Fletcher made the point that the ball had stayed in the air throughout the whole move, McManaman said: "It was like Subbuteo football!"

Sorry Steve, Subbuteo? The table football game where the ball doesn't actually leave the ground?

Not sure what kind of Subbuteo games he plays.

Being a co-commentator is never an easy job, particularly in such a big game such as the Champions League final, and criticism is almost impossible to avoid - even on a good day.

Unsurprisingly, McManaman's remark didn't go unnoticed on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms