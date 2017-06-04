GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Steve McManaman gets trolled on Twitter for bizarre description of Mandzukic goal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After such a big build up, Real Madrid actually blew away Juventus in Saturday's Champions League final.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a goal each for Casemiro and Marco Asensio meant Zinedine Zidane's side became the first to retain the top prize in European football.

The first half was actually a close and entertaining affair with both teams grabbing a goal in front of a packed Principality Stadium.

Article continues below

But a few subtle tweaks made by Zidane during the interval gave Los Blancos control for the second half and three goals after the break ultimately ended Juve's challenge.

It wasn't all bad for Max Allegri's men, however, as Mario Mandzukic scored a goal that will be remembered for some time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

X-Pac reveals Triple H's reaction to his recent airport arrest

X-Pac reveals Triple H's reaction to his recent airport arrest

Dean Ambrose tells hilarious story about getting new entrance music

Dean Ambrose tells hilarious story about getting new entrance music

Twitter destroys Sergio Ramos for his embarrassing role in Cuadrado's red card

Twitter destroys Sergio Ramos for his embarrassing role in Cuadrado's red card

In case you haven't already seen it, scroll down to watch a brilliant bicycle kick from the edge of the box that rocketed into the top corner.

It was a truly stunning hit and will almost definitely go down in history as one of the best goals ever scored in a Champions League final.

Not just for the way Mandzukic finished it but the build up too.

From Dani Alves to Alex Sandro to Higuain to Mandzukic, the ball didn't touch the ground once - so impressive.

Ex-Real Madrid favourite Steve McManaman was on commentary duty for BT Sport and came up with one of the strangest descriptions for the worldie.

That's because when Darren Fletcher made the point that the ball had stayed in the air throughout the whole move, McManaman said: "It was like Subbuteo football!"

FBL-ENG-FACUP-BLACKBURN-LIVERPOOL

Sorry Steve, Subbuteo? The table football game where the ball doesn't actually leave the ground?

Not sure what kind of Subbuteo games he plays.

Being a co-commentator is never an easy job, particularly in such a big game such as the Champions League final, and criticism is almost impossible to avoid - even on a good day.

Unsurprisingly, McManaman's remark didn't go unnoticed on Twitter.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Mario Mandzukic
Juventus
Football
Steve McManaman

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

X-Pac reveals Triple H's reaction to his recent airport arrest

X-Pac reveals Triple H's reaction to his recent airport arrest

Dean Ambrose tells hilarious story about getting new entrance music

Dean Ambrose tells hilarious story about getting new entrance music

Twitter destroys Sergio Ramos for his embarrassing role in Cuadrado's red card

Twitter destroys Sergio Ramos for his embarrassing role in Cuadrado's red card

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

Packers star gives interesting reason why he wants to switch from WR to RB

WWE Hall Of Famer breaks both his legs in nasty fall

WWE Hall Of Famer breaks both his legs in nasty fall

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again