Real Madrid further enhanced their status as the world’s biggest football club by winning a record-breaking 12th European Cup on Saturday evening.

The Spanish giants recorded a convincing 4-1 victory over Juventus, who had only conceded three goals in the Champions League prior to the final, with Cristiano Ronaldo (2), Casemiro and Marco Asensio netting the all-important goals for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

It will be a long, long time before any club equals Madrid’s current tally of European Cup wins. In second position on the all-time list it’s AC Milan, on seven, followed by Barcelona, Liverpool and Bayern Munich, all on five.

Madrid have also become the first club to successfully retain the Champions League trophy in its current format.

A truly remarkable achievement by the most complete squad on the planet and their manager Zidane, who hasn’t received half the credit he deserves since replacing Rafael Benitez back in January 2016.

Zidane: I'm incredibly satisfied

"It's been a spectacular year, you couldn't dream of anything better," the French coach was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "We won the (Spanish) league on the very last day. It's very difficult to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we did that.

"If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn't have believed it. I'm incredibly satisfied.

"The first half was difficult, but in the second we were quickly superior. We pressed a lot more and physically we won the game there too, so I'm very happy."

Barcelona post unexpected tweet after CL final

Various high-profile figures from the world of football have taken to social media to praise Zidane and his players following their latest achievement.

Unsurprisingly there’s been no comment from Barcelona’s Gerard Pique - although there has been from his employers.

Despite the intense rivalry that exists between Madrid and Barça, the Catalan giants sent a rather unexpected tweet shortly after the Champions League final had ended.

“Congratulations @realmadrid for winning the trophy in Cardiff,” Barça tweeted.

Very classy.

How fans on Twitter reacted

Some football fans, however, felt the tweet was disingenuous…

Barça also congratulated Madrid for winning La Liga

But the fact Barça also tweeted Madrid after their La Liga triumph last month suggests it was absolutely genuine.

They didn’t need to send the tweet, after all. They could have just stayed silent instead.

