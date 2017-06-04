All eyes were on the Champions League final on Saturday evening as Real Madrid went head-to-head with Juventus in Cardiff.

It was billed as a battle between arguably the best attacking side of the planet (Madrid) versus arguably the world’s best defensive team (Juve).

It was also billed as a battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon. There could only be one winner - and it was Ronaldo who prevailed on the night.

Article continues below

Madrid’s magnificent No. 7 scored two goals, one either side of half-time, to help Los Blancos record an emphatic 4-1 victory over their Italian opponents.

Casemiro and Marco Asensio also scored for the Spanish giants while Juve’s only goal, scored by Mario Mandzukic, was breathtakingly good but counted for very little in the end.

Article continues below

Phil Neville tweets during the CL final

When Ronaldo netted his first goal of the night, the former Manchester United and Everton star Phil Neville, who was recently on the coaching staff of Valencia, took to Twitter to state that Ronaldo was better than Lionel Messi.

“Ronaldo is better than Messi,” he tweeted.

Barton produces an amusing reply

This prompted an amusing response from none other than Joey Barton, who replied: “Stay off the crack Phil…”

The very idea of Phil Neville, who still conducts himself with the utmost professionalism four years after hanging up his boots, taking crack shouldn’t be funny but let’s face it: it is.

Neville then tweeted Barton

And Neville himself clearly saw the funny side because he replied to the recently-released Burnley midfielder, who is serving an 18-month suspension after admitting a Football Association charge in relation to betting, when Ronaldo scored his second of the night in the second half.

“Might have some more Joey now,” the straight-laced 40-year-old added, much to the amusement of his followers.

Neville didn't stop there...

Neville, relishing his role as Twitter’s comedian for one night only, then tweeted at full-time: “Black Eyed Peas man of the match”.

The Black Eyes Peas, in case you missed it, performed minutes before kick-off but it didn’t go down well with most football fans on social media.

Barton replied again

Again, Barton responded: “Seriously Phil. You ok mate? http://m.talktofrank.com/“

Forget crack, Joey, Phil was probably a bit over excited because he had too many sweets last night or something equally as innocent.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms