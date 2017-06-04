GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Anderson sends message to Carrick on Instagram ahead of testimonial

As testimonials go, you'll struggle to find a more exciting line up than the one for Michael Carrick's today.

Even though Steven Gerrard has unfortunately pulled out through injury, there are plenty of other familiar faces set to star in the 'All-Star' team managed by Harry Redknapp, including Frank Lampard, John Terry and Clarence Seedorf.

Of course, Manchester United fans will be eager to see the Champions League-winning team from 2008 reunited too.

Not quite every member of Sir Alex Ferguson's squad from eight years ago will be making an appearance, though.

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo, John O'Shea, Nani and Carlos Tevez are all involved in other fixtures for either club or country over the course of the weekend.

Meanwhile Anderson, who is generally considered to have been one of Ferguson's biggest flops at United, also misses out.

The 29-year-old spent a surprising eight years at Old Trafford but never fulfilled his potential after initially joining the club for €30 million.

The Internacional player was asked to participate but has picked up an injury on loan at Coritiba which ruled him out of the game.

Manchester United FC v FC Basel 1893 - UEFA Champions League

Nevertheless, Anderson has posted a very lengthy, touching message to Carrick on Instagram to celebrate the midfielder's loyal service to the Red Devils.

It reads:

Dear Michael

First of all let me congratulate you for the last achievement, the UEFA Europe League, which was amazing.

I would like to tell you that it was an honour be invited to participate in tour testimonial. I was delighted and excited to be back and join my previous team mates and also the magnificent Manchester United supporters, but unfortunately I will not be able to celebrate this important and significant day in your life. I feel sad for that and please apologise me, but my injury needs treatment that I can’t fail to be prepared and recovered for the next important games of my team.

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

I want you to know that it was a privilege have played with you on my 8 years in Manchester United, with such an amazing professional and also human being. It was a privilege meet you. You deserve the best and I wish you the greatest success the world has to give you. I’m proud of the friendship we built during the past years.

Enjoy your day!!!!

Think you'll agree it's quite a classy message from Anderson and Carrick clearly made a big impression on him during his time in England.

Let's just hope the testimonial lives up to the hype!

Topics:
Anderson
Ryan Giggs
Michael Carrick
Football
Nani

