Cristiano Ronaldo was the heavy favourite to retain the Ballon d'Or before last night's Champions League victory but his performance against Juventus effectively ensured he will be given the accolade for the fifth time.

Ronaldo actually had a fairly quiet 90 minutes overall but popped up when it really counted to score a brilliant brace in Real Madrid's 4-1 win in Cardiff.

He opened the scoring after linking up with Dani Carvajal on the right, before his slightly deflected strike from the edge of the box crept past Gianluigi Buffon into the far corner.

His second of the night (and Madrid's third) gave Los Blancos some breathing space as he met Luka Modric's optimistic cross at the near post with a poacher's finish.

However, it is important to note it wasn't just the Ronaldo show.

Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Isco also impressed as Madrid became the first team to retain the Champions League.

But Javier Hernandez would have surprised a few fans on Twitter by calling for one of Los Blancos' other unsung heroes to beat Ronaldo to the Ballon d'Or.

Modric played a huge role in Madrid's improved second half performance and really took a stranglehold of the midfield battle.

Hernandez, who spent a year playing alongside Modric at the Bernabeu, was so impressed he thought the Croatian deserves to be crowned the best player in the world.

His tweet translates to: "Modric golden ball please !!!!!!! Huge!!! Wonderful!!!! @ Lm19official"

The Mexican followed that up by retweeting Invictos magazine's claim that Modric has been one of the best signings in Madrid's history.

Despite Hernandez's best efforts, Modric is still considered a huge outsider for the Ballon d'Or.

In fact, Sky Bet's current odds suggest Dele Alli (100-1) and Kylian Mbappe (100-1) have a better chance of winning it than Modric (200-1).

