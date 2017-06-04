Gerard Pique revealed last month that he wouldn’t be watching this season’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Barcelona icon, following his side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus, decided to take up a course in ‘Business, Media, Sports and Entertainment’ at the prestigious Harvard University in the United States.

The course, which reportedly costs a cool $9,250 to complete, started on May 31 and finished on Saturday - the day of the Champions League final.

Sergio Ramos, Pique’s arch-rival, revealed that he sent a cheeky invite to Pique to watch the final live from The Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

“I sent an invite to Pique but he did not answer me,” Ramos was quoted as saying by the Spanish newspaper AS last week.

No word from Pique about Madrid's latest triumph

Pique hasn’t posted anything on social media since Madrid increased their number of European Cup wins to 12 on Saturday evening.

On plenty of occasions in recent seasons, the centre-back has irked everybody associated with Los Blancos by posting tweets that could be perceived as anti-Madrid, so supporters of the reigning European champions were keen to exact revenge following their latest triumph.

Now, you might remember that Real Madrid’s players - including Isco and Dani Carvajal - sang a rather unflattering chant about Pique following their La Liga title win last month.

It went like this: “Pique, b**tard, salute the champions!”

Madrid fans troll Pique after Champions League win

This chant has clearly caught on because it was sung loud and proud by the Madridistas inside The Principality Stadium following the victory over Juve.

Watch the footage here…

It was also sung by tens of thousands of Madrid fans who watched the action unfold from inside the Bernabeu.

Check it out…

Poor old Pique.

How Pique reacted to the chant last month

Still, judging by his initial reaction to the chant last month, he won’t be overly bothered.

“No, I’m not offended at all,” he told AS. “No one from Madrid has to apologise to me. I’ve already spoken to Dani [Carvajal]. It’s normal, they were happy and that’s that, they had to celebrate.”

