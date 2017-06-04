Because he is one of the most successful managers to ever grace the game, Sir Alex Ferguson can pretty much do as he pleases these days.

Four years after retiring from management, the legendary Scot is still frequently spotted at Old Trafford as part of his duties as a director at Manchester United.

Of course, that isn't his only role. Ferguson has dabbled with a bit of teaching at Harvard University and is also a UEFA Coaching Ambassador.

Nevertheless, Man United fans keeping an eye on former star Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's Champions League final would have enjoyed seeing their old boss also in attendance at The Principality Stadium.

Never one to be just a spectator, Ferguson was keen to get involved in the post-match celebrations and was one of the first to congratulate Ronaldo in the tunnel after Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Juventus.

He popped up again later on to officially hand the Portuguese star the man of the match award in front of the press.

Ferguson was clearly a very busy man, though, as another video has emerged showing him appear to interrupt a Sky Italia interview with Alessandro Del Piero.

As you can see below, Ferguson really wasn't too bothered the ex-Italian legend might have been live on air and had a brief chat with him.

The journalist Fergie had interrupted, Gianluca Di Marzio, initially just let the pair get on with it - skip to 1:12.

But once he noticed the conversation was coming to a natural conclusion he tried to jump in with a sly question.

"What do you think about Juventus?"

The former Man United boss wasn't having any of it, though, and hilariously walked off, leaving Di Marzio looking a little red-faced.

So it is pretty safe to say Fergie still isn't too fond of the media even in retirement.

