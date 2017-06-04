Sergio Ramos has been lambasted on social media for his role in Juan Cuadrado’s red card on Saturday night.

Cuadrado was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute of the Champions League final for what appeared to be a soft push on the Real Madrid centre-back.

Ramos went to ground and football fans across the world accused the Spaniard of deliberately deceiving the match officials in a blatant attempt to get Cuadrado sent off.

"Ramos will be embarrassed. When he sees the tomorrow he'll be embarrassed," the former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, speaking on BT Sport, commented.

"If my son watched me do that - I'd be embarrassed to look my son in the eye.”

Ramos was slaughtered on Twitter

Ferdinand echoed the sentiments of millions of football fans, many of whom took to Twitter to slam Ramos’s ‘embarrassing’ antics.

Madrid were 3-1 up at the time and minutes away from winning their 12th European Cup. There was absolutely no need for Ramos to make a meal of the incident.

New footage suggests Ramos did NOT cheat

However, new footage of the incident from a different angle has emerged and it suggests the backlash against Ramos might actually be quite unfair.

The angle we all saw on Saturday night failed to show what Cuadrado did with his foot. All we saw was his ‘push’ - if you can call it that.

It appears that Cuadrado tripped Ramos up as his opponent went to retrieve the ball, causing the Madrid star to fall down.

Watch the new footage here...

Here's another angle of the trip...

Of course, it could be argued that Ramos still made the most of the situation, but at least we now know there *was* more to the coming together than a soft push.

Did Cuadrado mean to trip Ramos?

Was Cuadrado aware of what he was doing? That’s the other question we need to ask ourselves.

Replays are inconclusive - and perhaps we’ll never know for certain - but Ramos had just wiped Cuadrado out with a forceful challenge moments earlier.

You could understand if he felt the need to exact revenge.

In any case, it’s probably fair to say all those fans labelling Ramos a cheat have probably been a little hasty.

