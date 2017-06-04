Real Madrid may have just become the first team to retain the Champions League but in the eyes of many, they can still get even better.

Despite the glittering array of stars Zinedine Zidane has at his disposal there remains one position that could still improve upon this summer - goalkeeper.

Hence why they are continuously being linked with David de Gea. With him in goal, they really could become unstoppable.

Madrid's interest in Man United's star shot-stopper has hardly wavered ever since the proposed move collapsed on deadline day in 2015.

The La Liga and European champions are believed to be eager to renew their pursuit when the transfer window opens later this month so fresh rumours regarding De Gea's future are probably the last thing United fans want to hear right now.

However, those same supporters might be encouraged by the latest developments in the saga.

According to The Mirror, De Gea has had a conversation with Los Blancos about his future, but only to tell them he will not force an exit from Old Trafford.

Madrid had been trying to pressurise the Spaniard into telling his current club he isn't prepared to sign a new deal and wants to return to Spain.

But now knowing they will receive no help from the player himself, Madrid will have to try a different tactic to persuade Mourinho to let his first choice goalkeeper leave.

De Gea is understood to be the Madrid hierarchy's top priority but they remain unwilling to meet the Red Devils' £60 million valuation.

Having ensured the Red Devils will be in the Champions League next season by winning the Europa League, Jose Mourinho is in a much stronger position to improve his squad and keep hold of United's star men.

So it looks like Madrid's best chance of reaching an agreement for De Gea will involve a money plus player deal.

Mourinho has been linked with signing Alvaro Morata and Raphael Varane of late so don't be surprised if the United boss demands either of them as a sweetener for any potential De Gea transfer.

